Kim Kardashian Feels 'Balanced' Having 4 Kids as Kelly Ripa Admits Regret Over Not Having 1 More

Kim Kardashian West is feeling “balanced” after welcoming her fourth child — baby Psalm via surrogate with husband Kanye West.

During an appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, Kim, 38, explained, “It feels so balanced, it feels like there’s a partner for everyone. No one is left out.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went on to reveal that things are so harmonious in the Kanye household that all of her children are getting along.

“My daughter and my son slept in the same room, North wanted a slumber party with her brother — that’s big,” Kim said passionately.

Kim previously revealed her eldest daughter wasn’t always so nice to her younger brother Saint, 3.

“She needs to still get it together and warm up and be a little bit nicer, but I think she’s getting there. I saw glimmers of hope a week ago. She’s not harmful, she’s not hurting him or anything. She just doesn’t want boys in her room,” Kim said of North, 6, to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in 2017.

Now, it seems things have changed for the better.

Kim and her rapper husband, 41, are also parents to 19-month-old Chicago.

As Kim raved to Ripa, 48, and Seacrest, 44, on feeling complete with her family, Ripa expressed regret over not having one more child.

She and husband Mark Consuelos are parents to daughter Lola Grace, 18, and sons Michael Joseph, 22, and Joaquin Antonio, 16.

“You were so smart, you had a fourth baby,” Ripa told Kim, who asked if she “regrets” not having a fourth kid.

“I regret it every day because I think there’s a lot of antagonistic behavior with triangles,” Ripa explained.

“I think anyone that has three, I do recommend going for the fourth. You’re already there, you’re so close,” Kim said.

Kim expressed similar sentiments when PEOPLE caught up with her for the launch of her shapewear brand, SKIMS Solutionwear.

“They love him. He has helped everyone come together. So now everyone gets along,” Kim said.

“Everyone loves each other. Everyone is helpful. And everyone loves him. Like, obsessed with him,” she added.

The star also opened up about baby Psalm’s appearance, saying he is “kind of changing” every day.

Image zoom Saint, Psalm, Kim Kardashian West, Chicago and North Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“It’s funny. He looks a little bit like Chi and a little bit like Saint. I think he kind of looks like me, but … he looks like himself,” said Kim.

She added, “He really is so cute. I just can’t wait to see what he looks like when he is Saint’s age.”

Although Kim is so happy to have expanded her family this year, during a recent Q&A session on her Instagram Stories, she revealed she probably won’t have any more kids.

“I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” the makeup mogul and law student replied.