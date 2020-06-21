Kim Kardashian Shares Father's Day Portrait with Husband Kanye West and All Four Kids: 'Best Dad'

Kim Kardashian West couldn't be more thankful to have Kanye West by her side in parenthood.

On Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, posted a touching message to her husband in honor of Father's Day, sharing a sweet photograph of the proud parents and all four of their children — as well as another shot of West, their two sons, and his father.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Fathers Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life! I love you so much!!!" wrote Kardashian West, who shares sons Psalm, 13 months, and Saint, 4½, plus daughters Chicago, 2, and North, 7, with rapper West, 43.

In the family snapshot, West has a smile on his face as the whole family poses together outside. While Kardashian West and her husband are both wearing leather coats and sunglasses, their children are dressed more casually, in western-inspired ensembles. North wears a green cow-print dress and her brother Saint opts for a blue bandana and matching shirt. Cradled in his mother's arm, Psalm dons an adorable denim jumpsuit, while Chicago, who's standing directly in front of her father, wears a rust-colored outfit.

For the second portrait, West stands in front of his two songs, resting his hand on Saint's shoulder, who does the same with his little brother. Seated to the side is West's father Ray.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Kanye West and family Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In honor of the special day, Kris Jenner also shared a sweet post dedicated to all the father's in her family's life.

"Happy Father’s Day to all the dads, stepdads, soon-to-be dads, grandfathers and father figures out there. How blessed we all are to have these incredible fathers in our lives! Thank you for teaching, loving and supporting our kids and grandkids and leading by example. We love you!" she wrote.

Alongside the message, the momager shared a collage of images featuring Kardashian West and her husband with their four kids, son Rob Kardashian and daughter Dream, daughter Khloé Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson and their daughter True, and Scott Disick posing with the three children he shares with Kourtney Kardashian.

The image also included a photo of Travis Scott cuddling up with daughter Stormi, as well as a shot of her four eldest kids posing with their late father, Robert Kardashian.

Last year — for West's first Father's Day as a dad of four — Kardashian West posted a slideshow of photos from a family trip to the beach, where the couple were joined by their two eldest children, daughter North and son Saint.

In one sweet family shot, West, who was holding onto his son's hand, walked side-by-side with the KKW Beauty mogul, who was holding North's hand. Another loving photo showed the proud papa sharing an affectionate moment with both the youngsters, while a third showed him helping his son walk across the sand.

"Happy Fathers Day! You are the best daddy to our kids!!! We love you so much!" Kardashian West captioned the touching photograph.

In her 2018 tribute, the reality star wrote alongside a sweet picture of West giving daughter North a shoulder ride during her 5th birthday party, "Happy Father's Day babe. Thanks for being such a good dad to our babies! Shout out to all of the amazing dads out there! 💕"

Image zoom The West family Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West with their kids Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: HGTV Stars Share Happy Father's Day Messages

Just short of two weeks before the Father's Day holiday, Kardashian West marked the musician and fashion designer's 43rd birthday on Instagram.

Alongside a special message for her "king," the mother of four shared several photos of West and thanked her husband of six years for staying true to himself.

"Happy birthday babe!" she wrote on one Instagram Story slide, adding in another, "Thank you for always being you and never letting the world change who you are!"