The SKIMS founder says daughter North, 9, cooked as part of their Father's Day celebration

Kim Kardashian on Father's Day with Kanye West: 'Everything Is Going Good'

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her family's Father's Day celebration.

On Tuesday, Kardashian appeared on Today and talked about how the family spent Father's Day. The 42-year-old SKIMS founder says "everything is going good" between herself, ex-husband Kanye West and their kids.

"We had Father's Day at the house," she shared. "The kids spent the day with him and then we had a big Father's Day dinner and North cooked."

Kardashian and West share four kids: Pslam, 3, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and North, 9. In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage, and this past March the reality star was declared legally single.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West with kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm

The mom of four paid tribute to West in celebration of Father's Day. "Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father's Day Ye," she posted.

Kardashian also posted an Instagram Story honoring her late father, Robert Kardashian. "The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you're all the way up in heaven," she wrote. "They have [gave] me the cutest suggestions. I miss you and love [you] with all my soul."

"Of course, I wanted to honor and respect the amazing fathers, the men in my life who have raised me and are raising my children," Kardashian said about the posts during her Tuesday appearance.

Kris Jenner took a similar approach, posting a collage dedicated to the fathers of her children and grandchildren.

"Happy Father's Day to all of the amazing fathers in our lives!!!" Jenner wrote, in part. "Thank you for loving our little ones the way you do. They are so lucky to have you as their daddies."

In the season finale of The Kardashians, which aired Thursday, Kardashian spoke with sister Khloé Kardashian about moving on from a relationship with the father of your children, referring to Khloé's and Tristan Thompson.

In the season finale of The Kardashians, which aired Thursday, Kardashian spoke with sister Khloé Kardashian about moving on from a relationship with the father of your children, referring to Khloé's and Tristan Thompson.

"If people knew what my relationship really was like, I think they would be like, 'How did this last this long?' " she said. "But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work and so I can walk away feeling absolutely guilt-free."