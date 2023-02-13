Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos from Family Ski Vacation with All 4 Kids

Kim Kardashian and her brood are hitting the slopes!

The mom of four, 42, shared a carousel of cool pics on Instagram Sunday, showing off her kids' ski talents — while debuting another new hairstyle.

Days after adding bangs to her brunette locks, the SKIMS mogul seemingly returned to a honey-blonde hue while she and her daughters North, 9½, and Chicago, 5, plus sons, Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3½, enjoyed some fresh powder.

Kardashian, dressed in an all-black outfit, and North, in a silvery ski suit, rode the lift, while adorable Psalm mugged for the camera. Meanwhile, Chicago sported a hot-pink ensemble and Saint looked on while they mastered the mountain.

Mom Kris Jenner was among many commenters who endorsed the family's wintry fashion show. "Ski cuties!!!!! 🎿🎿🎿" she wrote.

Kim Kardashian and Saint West. Saint and Chicago West. Psalm West. L: Caption Kim Kardashian and Saint West. PHOTO: Kim Kardashian/Instagram C: Caption Saint and Chicago West. PHOTO: Kim Kardashian/Instagram R: Caption Psalm West. PHOTO: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The February getaway comes on the heels of a busy week for the reality star.

Last Thursday, Kardashian surprised fans as she headed to the SKIMS Valentine's Pop-Up at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles.

"All right guys, we're going to the Valentine's Day SKIMS Pop-Up," she told the camera as she shared a glimpse of her outfit, which featured a bright-pink bra, leggings and jacket paired with dark-gray knee-high boots.

The busy mom — who shares her four kids with ex-husband Kanye West — said recently that she isn't sure what her romantic future holds, and whether she wants to have more kids or give marriage another shot.

"I don't know," Kardashian told Gwyneth Paltrow on the latter's Goop podcast in December, about being "such a romantic." She went on to admit, "I am. I am. I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth's time's a charm, it's gonna — it's gonna work out."

The businesswoman, who finalized her highly public divorce with West, 45, in November 2022, also broke it off with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson the previous August.

Kardashian was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, and Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013, though she filed for divorce from the former NBA player, 38, just 72 days after tying the knot.

"I feel, like honestly, my last marriage was my first real [one] — the first one, I just don't know what was happening," Kardashian told Paltrow, 50. "The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that's where I should have been, and I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was and realized that that was okay."

She added, "And now, I feel like I would definitely take my time — and I would be okay for a forever partnership as well," she added. "I would want a marriage, but I'm so happy to take my time."