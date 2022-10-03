Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photo with All Four Kids from Milan Fashion Week: 'Amore'

Kim Kardashian's four kids — daughters Chicago and North and sons Saint and Psalm — can be seen alongside their mom in the black-and-white photo

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on October 3, 2022 03:58 PM
Kim Kardashian at Milan Fashion Week with kids
Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is reflecting on a special moment she got to share with her kids.

The SKIMS founder, 41, recently debuted the "Ciao, Kim" collection she co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana at their show during Milan Fashion Week, all while her kids — daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9, and sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6 — watched from the audience with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.

On Sunday, Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram from that night where she poses with all four of her kids.

"Amore," she simply captioned the sweet family shot.

All but Psalm are smiling in the sweet black-and-white photo, which shows the kids each wearing their own unique ensembles.

Over the summer, North was also present to support her mom as she made her runway debut, modeling Balenciaga's 51st Couture Collection presentation during Paris Couture Fashion Week.

North appeared at the event serving her signature grunge style. She wore a tattered Balenciaga Speed Hunters sweatshirt with tattered denim jeans over sweatpants with Balenciaga's chunky steel-toe Hardcrocs. She accessorized with two chunky necklaces, one spelling out her name.

Earlier that week, North received serious attention for her fashion choices when she was photographed stepping out for Paris Couture Fashion Week with her SKIMS founder mom wearing her dad's Pastelle varsity jacket from his never-released 2009 fashion line.

Khloe Kardashian, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kris Jenner</a>, north west
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The West kids also shared a special moment with dad Kanye West, who shared a photo hugging his three kids last month as he talked about how the legacy he leaves behind for them influences his decisions.

"Some things are bigger than money," he wrote. "My kids have no idea what daddy has gone through this past few days alone to secure the brand that will one day be handed down to them, God Willing."

"These future leaders will never back down, be stolen from, and forced to compromise who they are for the check," he concluded.

