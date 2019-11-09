Happy Birthday Dream! Kim Kardashian Shares Photos from Family Bash Celebrating Rob’s Daughter

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West with daughter Chicago and niece Dream Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Rob Kardashian is celebrating his daughter Dream Renée‘s birthday with a little help from his family.

Rob, 32, and his famous brood threw a bash for the birthday girl Friday, two days before little Dream officially turns 3 on Sunday.

His sister Kim Kardashian West was the first to share photos from the intimate celebration, posting a handful of sweet shots of Dream and some of her cousins on her Instagram Story.

“Birthday girl,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, wrote alongside one adorable photo, which showed the mother of four giving Dream a kiss on the lips, while another picture showed the star posing alongside the birthday girl as well as her daughter Chicago, 21 months. In the image, Dream wears a sweet pink dress with two matching bows on either side of her head, as her dad can be seen in the background.



Highlighting how much affection Dream has for her younger cousins, Kardashian West also shared photos of the youngster spending time with her son Psalm, 5 months, as well as Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True, 18 months.

Image zoom Dream and Psalm Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Dream and True Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Fittingly, Dream’s special day also included a nod to one of her favorite movies: Trolls.

Showing off just a bit of the party’s tasty treats, Kardashian West also included a photo of Dream’s birthday cake, a colorful confection that appeared to be shaped like Queen Poppy, the character from the film that Dream dressed up as for Halloween this year.

Dream’s mother, Blac Chyna, will be having a separate party for the little girl on Saturday, a source tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and Dream Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Dream's birthday cake Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Although Rob has largely retreated from the public eye in recent years, the proud papa does post adorable photos of his daughter from time to time, and this Halloween, Rob even shared a rare Instagram photo that showed off their twinning Trolls costumes.

In one Halloween snap, a grinning Rob — who looked noticeably slimmer — sported a Trolls costume while standing beside his mother Kris Jenner.

After sharing the photo of himself and his mom, 64, Rob posted a sweet shot of his daughter, who dressed as Queen Poppy from the beloved animated film.

“Poppy Troll dressed up with Papa Troll for #Halloween #Dream,” he captioned sweet image.

Image zoom Rob Kardashian (L) and Kris Jenner Rob Kardashian/Instagram

In October, Rob even made his way into sister Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, where he snuggled up to her and Kendall Jenner after her birthday festivities.

“5am birthday adventures with my two fav people,” Kylie, 22, captioned the photo.

Rob was also seemingly present at sister Kim Kardashian West‘s low-key 39th birthday celebration the same month, appearing thinner in footage the KKW Beauty founder shared to her Instagram Story.

Towing behind Rob were Kim’s daughter Chicago and Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter Penelope Scotland, 7. Wrote the birthday girl on her video, “I love my family.”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West's Instagram Story Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

Despite their differences in the past, over the summer, Chyna shared that she and Rob have “no animosity” over co-parenting their daughter.

“Co-parenting is good,” Chyna, 31, told RuPaul during a June appearance on the star’s self-titled daytime television talk show.

“With both of my baby fathers, we have a mutual agreement and everything runs smoothly,” she added of ex-fiancé Tyga, who is dad to her 7-year-old son King Cairo. “We’re all in a good place.”