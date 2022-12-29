Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Social Media Rules for Daughter North: 'I Found a Groove'

Kim Kardashian is opening up about how she sets up social media rules for her 9-year-old daughter.

Speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow on the GOOP podcast, The Kardashians star, 42, talked about monitoring daughter North on social media platforms, including TikTok where the pre-teen frequently shares videos on a joint account with her mom.

"I think every family is different, even within my family. How Kourtney operates, how Khloé operates, how Kylie — we always say every family is different," she explains. "With social media, it is hard because all the cousins, all my nieces and nephews, they're all best friends with my kids. They're all the same ages."

Kardashian continues, "So if Penelope has a TikTok, North wants a TikTok, and all the girls at school have a TikTok. However, I have made a rule with their dad [Kanye West] about it — he's not happy about that. I respect that."

"But it can only be on my phone. It's not something where she can scroll and look at things," she explains. "We don't do comments."

"The way that she is so creative, the way that she loves to do TikTok and do these videos, and she'll take my phone and do skincare stuff," Kardashian continues. "She loves special effects makeup, so she'll be doing scars and faces and bullet wounds. She takes classes on it and that's what she loves to do so she loves to show it."

"It makes her so happy, and she's so innocent in so many ways," says Kardashian, who also shares daughter Chicago, 5 next month, plus sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3½, with West.

Complimenting North's abilities to photoshop and add music to her videos on and off of TikTok, Kardashian says she's the "best director."

"She loves to do this stuff. I take it as more of a creative thing. As long as it's age appropriate and they're having fun," she adds.

PierreSnaps

Asked about the importance of posting and putting content "into the world," the SKIMS founder says, "I don't even think they realize that because they're not seeing comments and they're not really seeing what's going on."

"If they're monitored, I'm okay with that," she says.

While TikTok has worked for the family, Kardashian says that they didn't have the same experience with Instagram when North wanted to make an account for the family's dogs.

"It was just too much access," Kardashian shares. "That only lasted like two days."

"I found a groove with her TikTok, as long as it's me and her together and I'm there," she says. "That works for now. But it's a crazy world, I don't deny that."