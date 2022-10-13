Kim Kardashian is tired of the false narratives about her life.

On a new episode of season 2 of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder, 41, opens up about feeling run down after dealing with different crises at once.

Just as she faced backlash for advising women to "get your f---ing ass up and work" in a Variety profile published in March, the mom of four also dealt with ex Kanye West's public comments that he was being kept from seeing his children.

While at dinner with sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Kim said she's "exhausted" by the constant false narratives around her life.

"Today, I'm just exhausted," Kim shared. "... Kanye posted that 'I can't see the kids,' and I'm like, 'You were here this morning. Stop with this narrative.'"

"I can't take it anymore. But then I don't want to go back and forth on the internet," she lamented.

Khloé then chimed in, "It's all gaslighting. All of this is whatever narrative everyone wants to believe."

She later joked, "We should buy them all lighters for Christmas and say 'this is 'cause you gaslight everyone.'"

Earlier this month, Khloé engaged in an exchange with West over reiterating the same claims.

In her comment, Khloé addressed the controversy around niece Chicago's fourth birthday — a joint birthday party with cousin Stormi Webster — earlier this year, which the rapper has repeatedly claimed the SKIMS founder did not invite him to.

"Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect," the Good American co-founder wrote.

Noting that "everyone's tired" of the birthday narrative, Khloé added, "Enough already. We all know the truth."