Kim Kardashian Dresses Son Saint in Tristan Thompson Jersey as They Sit Courtside at Lakers Game

The mother and son joined Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble to take in the game courtside

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 01:27 PM
Kim Kardashian Dresses Son Saint in Tristan Thompson Jersey Courtside at Lakers Playoff Game
Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, and Saint. Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Kim Kardashian made sure son Saint was showing his team spirit.

The SKIMS co-founder, 42, and her 7-year-old made an appearance at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Monday night, watching their hometown team take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Saint was dressed in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey, wearing a replica of Tristan Thompson's No. 9 over a black sweatshirt with spiderweb sleeves.

The young sports fan seemed excited at points throughout the game, which they attended with "Lovey" Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, cheering on the father of Khloé Kardashian's two children.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim Kardashian Dresses Son Saint in Tristan Thompson Jersey Courtside at Lakers Playoff Game
Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Saint. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty

Saint could be seen smiling for selfies with the mom of four and watching intently as they took home the victory, beating the Grizzlies 117-111.

Thompson, 32, came over to greet the family, sharing a hug with Jenner before returning to the action. He shares a son, whose birth PEOPLE confirmed in August 2022, and daughter True, 5, with the Good American co-founder, 38.

The reality star, who has not yet released the name of her son, teased his moniker earlier this month during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Khloé Kardashian Calls 'Baby Daddy' Tristan Thompson the 'Best Father' in Birthday Tribute https://www.instagram.com/p/CpvjtE2PvFj/
khloe kardashian/instagram

"He was delivered via surrogate, or the stork I like to say, and at first, I did not know what I was going to name him," Khloé explained to host Jennifer Hudson. "I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit, and so at first he didn't have a name."

Noting that she didn't plan for the name to be secret for so long, she detailed, "He's been named, but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show."

"And I didn't know it was going to be this far out. So now I'm just like, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed," she said with a laugh.

When Hudson, 41, asked Khloé, "Would his name start with a T, maybe?", the latter confirmed, "It will start with a T."

Related Articles
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a Cute Kiss Cam Moment at Los Angeles Lakers Game!
Khloe Kardashian brings her toddler with her to the gym
Khloé Kardashian's Baby Boy Watches Her Work Out at the Gym — See the Adorable Videos
Khloé Kardashian makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”
Khloé Kardashian Confirms Baby Son's Name Starts with a T: 'If My Daughter Outs Me, I'm Screwed'
tirstan thompson and khloe kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Supportive' as Tristan Thompson Returns to L.A. — but She Has Lingering 'Concerns'
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Sobbing' as She Celebrates Daughter True's 5th Birthday with Throwback Photos
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Sobbing' as She Celebrates Daughter True's 5th Birthday with Throwback Photos
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson
Khloé Kardashian's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Jennifer Garner and Son Samuel, 10, Step Out to Enjoy Lakers Game Courtside
Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Appearance with Son Samuel, 10, as They Enjoy NBA Game Courtside
Kim Kardashian Shares North's Pencil Drawings of Little Brother Psalm and Grandmother Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian Shares North's Impressive Drawings of Brother Psalm and Grandmother Kris Jenner
Tristan Thompson
All About Tristan Thompson's 4 Kids
Khloé Kardashian Calls 'Baby Daddy' Tristan Thompson the 'Best Father' in Birthday Tribute https://www.instagram.com/p/CpvjtE2PvFj/
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photos of Tristan Thompson with Both Kids in Birthday Tribute
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
All About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 4 Kids
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Pic of Saint in Bed— Then Adds He ‘Punched’ Her In The Eye While Sleeping
Kim Kardashian Posts Cute Pic of Son Saint in Bed — and Adds He 'Punched' Her in the Eye While Asleep
Khloé Kardashian Shares '6 AM Fancy Talks' in Dress Up Glam with Daughter True
Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Sing About Being Fancy in Glammed Up Video: 'I Just Woke Up'
Shaquille O'Neal, Samuel Garner Affleck, and Ben Affleck attend the Ruffles Celebrity Game during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend at Vivint Arena on February 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Ben Affleck and Son Samuel, 10, Pose Courtside with Shaquille O'Neal at NBA All-Star Game: Photo
Khloé Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Kim Kardashian visits the SKKN by KIM holiday pop-up store at Westfield Century City Mall on November 16, 2022 in Century City, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM); Kris Jenner attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Tristan Thompson attends The Amari Thompson Soiree 2019 in support of Epilepsy Toronto held at The Globe and Mail Centre on August 01, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Khloé, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Attend Tristan Thompson's Mother's Funeral
Kim Kardashian and North West Perform TikTok Dance With Olivia Pierson: ‘Best Backup Dancers You’ll Ever See’
Kim Kardashian and Daughter North Perform TikTok Dance with Olivia Pierson: 'Best Backup Dancers'