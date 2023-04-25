Kim Kardashian Dresses Son Saint in Tristan Thompson Jersey as They Sit Courtside at Lakers Game

Kim Kardashian made sure son Saint was showing his team spirit.

The SKIMS co-founder, 42, and her 7-year-old made an appearance at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Monday night, watching their hometown team take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Saint was dressed in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey, wearing a replica of Tristan Thompson's No. 9 over a black sweatshirt with spiderweb sleeves.

The young sports fan seemed excited at points throughout the game, which they attended with "Lovey" Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, cheering on the father of Khloé Kardashian's two children.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Saint. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty

Saint could be seen smiling for selfies with the mom of four and watching intently as they took home the victory, beating the Grizzlies 117-111.

Thompson, 32, came over to greet the family, sharing a hug with Jenner before returning to the action. He shares a son, whose birth PEOPLE confirmed in August 2022, and daughter True, 5, with the Good American co-founder, 38.

The reality star, who has not yet released the name of her son, teased his moniker earlier this month during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

khloe kardashian/instagram

"He was delivered via surrogate, or the stork I like to say, and at first, I did not know what I was going to name him," Khloé explained to host Jennifer Hudson. "I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit, and so at first he didn't have a name."

Noting that she didn't plan for the name to be secret for so long, she detailed, "He's been named, but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show."

"And I didn't know it was going to be this far out. So now I'm just like, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed," she said with a laugh.

When Hudson, 41, asked Khloé, "Would his name start with a T, maybe?", the latter confirmed, "It will start with a T."