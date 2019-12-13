Kim Kardashian's Doctors Wouldn't Let Her Do IVF Again After Her Pregnancy Complications

Kim Kardashian West is opening up about her harrowing yet fulfilling journey to motherhood.

On Thursday, Kim, 39, shared a video as part of her shapewear brand SKIMS’ new 2019 holiday campaign featuring the stories of nine women, including herself, and the causes they believe in.

For her story, Kim, who revealed she is supporting the Bail Project, speaks about her struggles with preeclampsia and having to undergo five different surgeries to undo the damage pregnancy caused her body.

“When I was pregnant with my daughter North, I had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mom’s organs start to shut down,” Kim, who is seen wearing an ensemble from her SKIMS Cozy Collection, says in the clip.

“The only way to get rid of that is to deliver the baby. At 34 and a half weeks, I had to go into emergency labor — they induced me. North was 4 pounds. She was almost six weeks early,” Kim explains.

She later explains in the clip that after her delivery, her placenta never came out, but instead grew inside her uterus.

“That is what women die from in childbirth,” Kim says.

Despite the daunting experience, Kim longed for more children with husband Kanye West. However, the reality star, who has previously opened up about fertility complications, struggled to conceive.

“After my daughter was born, I still continued to do the process of freezing my eggs. I was able to get pregnant through that with my son Saint, and then I had two embryos left. I had the same condition, same awful delivery that I had with my first daughter,” Kim explains.

“After that, I had to have five different operations within a year and a half to fix the damage that all of that did on the inside.”

After welcoming Saint, now 4, Kim realized she still wanted more kids, but her doctors were against her getting pregnant again.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West with Chicago, Saint and North Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

“I asked my doctors, ‘Can I do it one more time?’ And they were like, ‘We won’t even put an embryo in you — that would be like malpractice,'” Kim says.

The KKW Beauty founder shares that’s when she turned to surrogacy. She used two different surrogates for her last two embryos.

Kim and Kanye, 42, 23-month-old daughter Chicago in January 2018 and 7-month-old son Psalm in May — both via surrogate.

“I’m so thankful for my beautiful kids, no matter how they came to me — they came to me. I’m so thankful for surrogates. I’m really thankful for my family. I grew up with so many siblings. I just loved being in a big environment. I would have gone through the same pain and back for the result of having my babies. It was all worth it,” Kim concludes.

As for whether or not that means Kim is done having kids, it’s safe to say she is. However, Kanye isn’t exactly on the same page.

In October, just days after Kim told E! News that she was “definitely done” having children, Kanye appeared on The Late Late Show, where he told host James Corden, “[I want] seven kids.”

“The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible,” Kanye added.

Kanyet’s comments come during a busy time in his wife’s life as she’s focused on law school and expanding her shapewear brand.

Image zoom Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

For SKIMS’ holiday campaign, the brand has donated $100,000 to be divided among the organizations Girls Inc., Global Down Syndrome Foundation, Hope for Haiti’s Children, I Am B.E.A.U.T.I.F.U.L., METAVivor Research & Support, Our Blood, Partnerships With Industry, Women’s Sports Foundation and of course The Bail Project.

“I have seen so many families torn apart by just not having a fair bail system. It’s really important to me that families are reunited and connected, especially this holiday season,” Kim adds in her clip.