Kim Kardashian Shows Support for Diddy's Twins at Birthday Bash Ahead of Kim Porter's Birthday

Kim Kardashian West is one of the people giving love to Sean “Diddy” Combs and his kids in the wake of Kim Porter’s death.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, paid a visit to the 1980s-themed roller-skating birthday party Combs threw for twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star, who turn 12 on Dec. 21.

Their big party, held at World on Wheels in Los Angeles, came before Kim Porter Day, a day of celebration Combs is planning to honor his late ex-girlfriend on what would have been her 48th birthday this weekend.

Kardashian West, who a source previously told PEOPLE attended a memorial for Porter in November, shared video from the skating bash to her Instagram Stories. The KKW Beauty mogul can be seen skating around to Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” while wearing a tan long-sleeve top.

Combs, 49, also shared photos and video from the event on his Instagram Stories — including shots of the birthday girls in their ’80s outfits and their five-tier cake.

“Headed to my baby girl’s birthday party. The twins are turning 12 and we’re having a party for them,” said Diddy, who wore a colorful graffiti shirt with the phrase “Sean C” illustrated on it.

“The theme of the girl’s birthday is an ’80s party. I got my ’80s gear on. Sean C, that was my name coming up in the ’80s. So we’re about to have a ball and want y’all to just join us in the vibration in the energy,” he said.

He went on to address his girls directly. “Your birthday is actually on the 21st, but you know, people go away for the holidays, so we’re having an early birthday party,” Combs said. “Your mother’s birthday is tomorrow. Tomorrow is Kim Porter Day… worldwide. We’re just here trying to celebrate.”

On Saturday, he posted a video montage of moments with Porter, who he dated for many years before their 2007 split.

“Happy Birthday Kim,” he wrote. “We love you and we miss you. #KimPorterDay.”

“Once again, just thank y’all for the prayers and the support,” Combs said on Instagram Stories. “I’m just happy that my girls are smiling and healthy and happy.”

Porter was found dead on Nov. 15 at age 47. The cause of death is undetermined at this time.

During Porter’s elaborate funeral at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus, Georgia, on Nov. 24, Combs made a promise in his touching eulogy to always be there for 27-year-old Quincy Brown (her son with Al B. Sure!) and his other children: Christian, 20, and the twins (his kids with Porter), plus Justin, 24, and Chance, 12 (Combs’ children with exes Misa Hylton-Brim and Sarah Chapman, respectively).

“I just want to say to my kids, Justin, Christian, D’Lila, Jessie, Chance and the other man in the house, Quincy: Your mother instilled in me this, and I pledge in front of everybody right now that I will always be there for you,” Combs said in an audio recording of the eulogy obtained by TMZ. “I will always take care of you. To the girls especially, we about to enter some different type of times. I want you to be able to talk to me about everything, and I mean everything, and I mean everything.”

Combs also said that Porter will always be “irreplaceable” to him.

“Kim, we gonna miss you so much,” Combs said. “But I ain’t gonna miss you too much because I’m not gonna let your voice inside of me stop talking. I know you like to talk to me a lot once you get on those rants, and I just want you to know I’m gonna be listening.”

After Porter’s death, a source told PEOPLE, “Diddy is devastated and shocked. He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn’t work. They were still a family.”

Another source close to Combs said that he is was “very much struggling.”

“This is the most awful, sad and unreal situation for him. It’s a nightmare,” the source continued. “He isn’t sleeping. He always had a very special relationship with Kim. Despite not being together romantically, he loved Kim. It was really true love and he is hurting badly right now.”