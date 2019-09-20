Kim Kardashian Says She Delayed Her Birth with North by 2 Hours to Get a Manicure

Kim Kardashian West experienced quite the action-packed day when she welcomed her first child, North West, in 2013.

During Thursday’s episode of her close friend Jonathan Cheban‘s new podcast, FoodGod: OMFG, Kim, 38, recalled that prior to arriving at the hospital and giving birth to North in June six years ago, she decided to make a few pit stops.

“I go, ‘I need a McGriddle at McDonald’s,'” the reality star recalled, adding that she asked Cheban that day, “‘Do you mind driving me to get a bikini wax?'”

Cheban, 45, noted that Kim “couldn’t move” the day she was scheduled to give birth. “I had to actually like squeeze her inside of the car and pull her out to get this wax,” he said.

“And then afterwards we go to get a McGriddle in McDonald’s, and we’re racing so fast,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said as Cheban noted that they were being followed by paparazzi in the car.

“It was so crazy,” she continued. “So we’re racing trying to like ditch them, and then at that moment I get the call saying, ‘Hey you have preeclampsia you have to deliver right now.'”

Preeclampsia is a condition that pregnant women develop. It is marked by high blood pressure and typically results in the swelling of feet, legs and hands, according to WebMD.

“I remember the exact day,” Cheban said. “Because I dropped you off, and I had a meeting. And I left for like 3 hours and in that time, you ended up getting to the hospital. Like literally because I had dropped you off after the wax had happened that day and then it turned into pandemonium.”

Kim recalled that after she returned home, the doctors called her and insisted she needed to deliver. But the reality star was not ready to do so.

“My nails were dark,” she said. “It was when I was still in my Linkin Park after-dark phase with my Burgundy nails. And I was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m having a girl like I really need a nice light pink nail for delivery.’ So I told the doctor, ‘Are you sure I have to deliver right now, can you give me like two hours?’ And he was like, ‘Fine meet me in two hours.'”

And as Kim was prepping to welcome her first child, her husband Kanye West was on a different continent.

“He decided to go to Art Basel in like Switzlerand, and I said ‘tell our security, just as soon as he lands, Kim is in labor, and just come straight to the hospital,'” she explained to Cheban. “I thought I was going to have the baby before he got there, but he made it there and everything.”

The reality star added that she went to great lengths to keep her delivery a secret from the public, so much so that she called a female friend from her E! series to bring her to the hospital in secret.

“I laid down in the back seat of her car and I parked my car at the Beverly Hills Hotel,” Kim recalled. “I fit into her Prius in the backseat.”

And while doing so, she ran into Apple co-founder Steve Wozniack, who was in town at Kim’s request to surprise her husband, 42, at a Father’s Day lunch in just a few days.

“So, Woz flew in town for this with his wife, and I didn’t want anyone to know I was in labor or that I had to go check into the hospital to have the baby, so I was like, ‘Hey guys!'” she explained. “I ran into them in the parking lot at the Beverly Hills Hotel and I’m trying to sneakily park my car and I run into them and I’m like, ‘I’ll see you in like two days for Father’s Day.'”

“And so they ended up coming to the hospital when they called and asked for the location for brunch,” Kim recalled, adding that she jokingly told the 69-year-old entrepreneur, “‘Well its going to be at Cedars-Sinai in my hospital room.'”

Over six years since Kim’s hectic day, she and West are now parents to four children: North, Saint, 3½, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, 4 months.

Since welcoming Psalm in May, Kim, who is also studying to become a lawyer, has said her brood is basically complete.

“I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” she wrote in an Instagram Q&A session in August.