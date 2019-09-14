Kim Kardashian's Daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 19 Months, Ride a Horse Together in Wyoming

It doesn’t look like their first rodeo!

Kim Kardashian West shared an adorable photo over the weekend that showed daughter Chicago, 19 months, and North, 6, riding a horse together during a recent family trip to Wyoming.

In the sweet snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, holds onto the reigns as she keeps a watchful eye on her baby girls.

Proving just how good of a big sister she is, North wraps her arms around Chicago as the pair strike a pose in the saddle.

Fittingly, the mother of four simply captioned the image, “Wyoming.”

Hours earlier, Kardashian West posted another cute Wyoming-inspired clip of her kids, as she showed off some adorable western looks she purchased for Saint and Chicago.

“Do you guys love your outfits I got you from Wyoming?” Kardashian West can be heard asking in the black-and-white video, as her son replies, “Yeah.”

Although Kardashian West has been open about how much she and her husband Kanye West — who recently bought a sprawling ranch in Wyoming for his family — love the Cowboy State, the reality star isn’t quite ready to relocate.

“Kim is definitely not moving and living full-time in Wyoming right now. Kim likes visiting Wyoming, but she sees it more like a vacation place,” a source recently told PEOPLE, noting that she isn’t a fan of the rustic living conditions.

“There are many things that need to happen before she and the kids can spend more time there. Kim has a whole list of things. They would need to build a house so everyone can be comfortable,” the source added. “And now, when everyone knows Kanye bought the ranch, there needs to be an elaborate security system put in.”

For now, Kardashian West has said she sees the new property as a second home for herself, West and their four children.

“I love L.A., so I envision summers, I envision some weekends [in Wyoming],” she during an appearance on The Tonight Show earlier this week. “It’s like, the prettiest place you’ve seen in your entire life. Even my sisters, everyone, we’ve had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away.”

However, 10 years from now, that could all change.

“In my mind, I’m already living in those 10 years,” she told West in the September cover story for Vogue Arabia. “I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles — and becoming a lawyer.”