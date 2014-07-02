Kim Kardashian: 'I Love Being a Mom!'

"You become more selective and work on projects that are so meaningful because you want every other waking moment spent with your family," she says.

It’s not the sleepless nights, constant feedings or even the diaper duty. So far, Kim Kardashian‘s biggest struggle with new motherhood has been returning to work after enjoying months of baby bliss with daughter North.

“I took a hiatus after I had the baby and found it challenging to start working again because I didn’t want to spend any time away, but you adjust and prioritize and just figure it out!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tells Julia Restoin-Roitfeld for her blog, Romy & the Bunnies.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She adds, “I love being a mom! It’s the most rewarding feeling. I really love every phase! Just the way my daughter laughs with me, all of the small things in life you appreciate.”

Image zoom

Courtesy Romy & the Bunnies/Regina Yzadi

And although balancing her professional and personal lives has been “an adjustment,” Kardashian — who just celebrated North’s first birthday with a Kidchella backyard bash — has finally discovered a trick to making it all work.

“You become more selective and work on projects that are so meaningful because you want every other waking moment spent with your family,” she says. “You have to remember though to make time for yourself. If you feel good, you will be happy in your career and family life and everyone is happy!”

So what does Kardashian love most about spending time with her baby girl?

“My absolute favorite thing is taking a nap with her,” she shares. “We cuddle and fall asleep holding each other. It’s my favorite time just snuggling with her.”

— Anya Leon

Image zoom

Courtesy Romy & the Bunnies/Regina Yzadi