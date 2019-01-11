Kim Kardashian's Daughter, 5½, Raids Her Shoe Collection — and Tries on $1,100 Prada Sandals

North‘s fashion reign won’t let up!

Kim Kardashian West‘s 5½-year-old daughter is taking the whole “walking in Mom’s footsteps” quite literally in a photo the reality share shared to Twitter Friday.

Little North’s feet are visible in the shot, where she’s modeling a pair of flame-adorned patent-leather wedge sandals — one bright orange, one hot pink — by Prada.

“North in my closet ✨,” Kardashian West, 38, tweeted alongside the cute photograph.

North West Jordin Althaus/E! Entertainment/NBCU/Getty Images; Kim Kardashian/Twitter

The statement shoes retail for $1,100, but the orange and black versions are currently 40 percent off at net-a-porter.com. Kardashian West’s pink variety can be snagged at full price from farfetch.com.

North West Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

North West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

From picking red lipstick to wear for her famous family’s annual Christmas Eve bash to posing with her mom and grandma Kris Jenner in her first modeling campaign for Fendi and walking in her first runway show, North has had quite the year of fashion-forward moments.

And it seems orange might be her signature color. In September, the little girl showed off a glam look ahead of dad Kanye West‘s big performance on Saturday Night Live, which featured a bright orange dress, bold matching eyeliner and white sneakers.

North also has a history of posing in her mom’s kicks. In August 2016, the then-3-year-old slipped into Kardashian West’s thigh-high Balenciaga boots — an adorable fashion-stealing moment caught on camera.

“Didn’t think it would happen this soon … my baby girl stealing my shoes,” wrote the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “At least she has good taste #Balenciaga.”

Kanye and North West Kim Kardashian/Twitter

And only the freshest duds will do for West and Kardashian West’s little one on the way. Five days after PEOPLE confirmed the rapper, 41, and KKW Beauty mogul are expecting their fourth child, a source said they are “in nesting mode” — and likely have a lot to buy before baby boy arrives in the spring.

“They don’t really do hand-me-downs, so each baby is like their first,” the insider explained to PEOPLE of the couple — who are already parents to North plus daughter Chicago, 1 on Tuesday, and Saint, 3 — adding that they donate the used clothes to charity.

“They’re buying everything they need for him, and Kanye insists they go top-of-the-line for everything,” said the source. “So they’ve been shopping.”