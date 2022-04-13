Kim Kardashian Says North Called Vogue's Clothes 'Boring' and Styled Herself, Siblings Instead

Kim Kardashian appeared in Vogue's March 2022 issue with her four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2½

Kim Kardashian says even Vogue wasn't chic enough for her eldest daughter, North.

The 41-year-old reality star said North, 8, was so bored by the outfits chosen for her and her siblings for a recent spread in Vogue cover that she decided to take over the styling.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kardashian told the behind-the-scenes story in a sneak peek of her Wednesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she told host Ellen DeGeneres that her eldest child "styled the whole thing." Kardashian covered the magazine's March issue, and a spread inside featured photos of her four kids.

"They were all going to wear black," Kardashian said of her four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2½ — whom she shares with estranged husband Kanye West.

When North saw the monochrome selection, "she walked out and was like, 'This is so boring. I can't believe this is what we're gonna wear. I'm gonna dress everyone,' " Kardashian recalled. "And she went in everyone's closet, picked it all out."

Kim Kardashian children Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

North chose a pair of her mom's ripped Levi jeans for herself, which she paired with a white SKIMS t-shirt. Saint wore a green Kawasaki shirt with purple pants, and Chicago was styled in a pink Chicago Bears jersey with magenta cowboy boots. Kardashian's youngest child, Psalm, wore a blue flannel with cargo pants.

Reflecting on her photo shoots with family, Kardashian told DeGeneres, "I say this all the time, I mean, any time I have to do a photo shoot with my kids or the cousins, it's like the worst day of my life."

She continued, "And I always say I'll never do it again but then you get amazing pictures like this. … it's so perfect and cute."

Kim Kardashian and North West Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

North's Vogue styling stint comes after her mom said the 8-year-old "is very opinionated" about fashion. While appearing at Vogue's Forces of Fashion conference in March, the SKIMS founder revealed that her daughter isn't afraid to critique her style — especially if her outfit isn't colorful enough.

"North is very opinionated when it comes to what I'm wearing," Kardashian said. "She'll always complain when I'm wearing too much black."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Kardashian continued, "I showed up at her school on Valentine's Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says, 'Mom, you're still wearing black.' "

North has been a fashionista since she was in diapers. Kardashian told Vogue in 2015 that her daughter was "really particular about what she likes to wear," and described the then-toddler as "such a girlie girl."