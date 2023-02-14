Kim Kardashian and Daughter North Perform TikTok Dance with Olivia Pierson: 'Best Backup Dancers'

Kim Kardashian is busting some killer moves on TikTok again, thanks to her daughter North.

The duo teamed up with one of Kardashian's good friends, influencer Olivia Pierson, for a new video on Monday.

In the clip, the trio performed a routine to Mariah Carey's track "It's a Wrap" and mouthed the lyrics to the song before North, 9½, ran toward the camera.

For the dance, the SKIMS founder wore a cropped black T-shirt and black sweatpants while North — Kardashian's firstborn with ex Kanye West — rocked a gray T-shirt and pink shorts. Pierson, 33, dressed in all black in a sweatshirt, sweatpants and a bucket hat.

"It's a wrap for you baby," Kardashian, 42, wrote in the caption.

Pierson shared the video to her Instagram Story and revealed her thoughts on her and Kardashian's moves.

"The best backup dancers you'll ever see 😂 @kimkardashian," the social-media star wrote in her caption. The Kardashians star then reposted the clip to her own Story.

The fun TikTok comes after Kardashian recently took to the slopes with all four of her kids for a ski vacation in the snowy mountains.

The reality star shared a carousel of snapshots from the slopes on Instagram Sunday, showing off not only her kids' skiing talents but another new hairstyle.

Days after adding bangs to her brunette locks, Kardashian appeared to have returned to the honey-blonde hue she sported back in December 2022.

Kardashian — who was joined on the trip by North plus her younger siblings Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3½ — showed off her new locks beneath a black hat and goggles to match the rest of her ski outfit. Sons Saint and Psalm also matched their famous mom in all black.

Meanwhile, North wrapped up against the cold in a silvery ski suit, a white hat and goggles, while younger sister Chicago stood out in a hot-pink ensemble as she rode one of the lifts.

Kardashian-Jenner momager Kris Jenner was among the many commenters who endorsed the family's wintry fashion show.

"Ski cuties!!!!! 🎿🎿🎿" she wrote in the comments section of the post.