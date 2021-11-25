Kim Kardashian and Daughter North West Launch Joint TikTok Channel with a 'Spa Day' Video

Kim Kardashian and North West have made their TikTok debut!

The KKW beauty mogul, 41, and her oldest daughter, North West, 8, have launched a joint channel on the popular social media platform — and their handle is @KimAndNorth.

The mother-daughter duo shared their first video on Thursday morning – a video of them playing around with products from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, Kylie Skin.

"Spa day," the text on the video read alongside a pink heart emoji, with shots of various Kylie Skin products (like a face mask, serum, and lip gloss) set to the song "Need to Know" by Doja Cat. The pair then popped on the screen at the end of the video to mouth the lyrics "ten out of ten" and flash five fingers up two times.

As of Thursday morning, the account has no bio, but the profile photo shows Kim and North hugging.

They currently have under seven thousand followers, but that number will likely grow, as Kardashian — who also shares sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, and daughter Chicago, 3, with estranged husband Kanye West — took to her Instagram feed to share the TikTok video shortly after it was posted, letting fans know that it is, in fact, a legitimate account.

Kim and North aren't the only members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have a mother-daughter TikTok channel. Kim's eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her daughter Penelope Disick, 9, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, also have a joint account, called @pandkourt.

This channel has multiple videos, most showing off Penelope's lavish lifestyle — including videos of her taking off on a private jet, doing her skincare routine and packing for vacation — while some follow her doing totally average nine-year-old activities, like making hot chocolate and going to Target.

"Account managed by an adult. Can we get to 61.k please. Thank you guys so so mic (sic)," the bio of the account reads. As of Thursday afternoon, the account had just over 469 thousand followers.