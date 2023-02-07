Kim Kardashian and Daughter North Enjoy Relatable Family Moment Creating 'Hairstyle of the Day'

North has roped her mom Kim Kardashian into another TikTok!

On Monday, the mother-daughter duo teamed up for a relatable family moment as they styled 9½-year-old North's hair.

The SKIMS founder, 42, shared a sweet video of herself and her firstborn styling North's hair with a hairbrush, hairspray and gel as they mouthed along to the lyrics of SZA's "Good Days."

North, who rocked an oversized T-shirt featuring late singer Aaliyah on the front, showed off her dance moves in the 1-minute clip as her mom laughed in the background and sang into the hairbrush while wearing a black robe.

"Hairstyle of the day ❤️," the TikTok video was captioned on the pair's joint account.

The video comes after they teamed up for a dance routine on TikTok, with the preteen getting her mom to bust some moves to a sped-up version of Ciara's 2006 tune "Get Up".

For the dance, Kardashian wore black leggings and a matching sports bra while North once again wore her oversized Aaliyah T-shirt and styled it with McDonald's shorts and long blonde-and-purple braids.

The two began their video holding hands before jumping into their routine, which involved the two hopping on the balls of their feet and, at one point placing peace signs over their eyes. It ended with North making a silly face and jumping off screen — a move that made Kardashian smile.

"The things North makes me do," the mom of four wrote in the post's caption.

Kim Kardashian and daughter North. Kim and North TikTok

Kardashian shares North with her ex-husband Kanye West. The pair, whose divorce was finalized in November 2022, are also parents to Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3½.

Chicago turned 5 in style last month when her mom threw her a Hello Kitty-themed birthday bash at her sprawling home in Los Angeles.

The party featured pretty pink balloon displays, a personalized ball pit and a huge Hello Kitty cake.

"My little Chi Chi's Hello Kitty Birthday party 💕," Kardashian captioned her Instagram carousel showing off the party's details.

In the first photo, the Kardashians star made a kissy face while hugging the birthday girl, who was dressed head-to-toe in all pink to match the elaborate decorations and balloon display.