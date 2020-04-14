Image zoom twitter

Kim Kardashian West‘s daughter North just stole the show — again!

On Monday, while appearing in a public service announcement to encourage California residents to practice social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, had a little help driving the message home when her 6-year-old daughter crashed her video.

“Hi everyone in California, it’s Kim Kardashian West and I was just wanted to talk you,” Kim says in the clip, before her daughter interjects, “And North West!”

“I just wanted to have a serious conversation with you guys about social distancing,” she says, laughing off North’s remark.

“I know it’s California and we’ve got the most beautiful weather, but we have to start to train ourselves,” the KKW Beauty founder continues as North whispers to her offscreen, “I want out.”

The mom of four — who also shares daughter Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 10 months, with husband Kanye West — then tells her daughter, “You went outside to your backyard and that’s totally fine.”

The video then cuts to Kim trying to talk to viewers about the importance of social distancing as North plays off-camera. At one point, the camera starts to shake and Kim has to ask her daughter, “Can you not jump on the bed? Give me like 2 seconds to seriously do this.”

“Okay, so guys, we just want you to social distance,” the SKIMS mogul shares as North playfully tries to photobomb the video. “There’s so many fun, amazing projects you can do, you can spend time with your kids and have so much fun.”

“Trust me, I want to get out — more than you know,” she confesses as North enters into the frame again.

The hilarious clip ends with North chiming in one last time. After Kim encourages viewers to “do mental health checks on your friends and your loved ones,” North quips off-camera, “You should be more busy of your kids, not your friends.”

To which Kim remarks with a laugh, “Facts.”

“Honestly, staying home is saving lives and that’s what we’re all trying to do here,” she adds. “Alright, that’s it. Stay safe.”

The video was shared by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on his personal Twitter account and his office’s official account.

“Staying at home means having so much fun with your kids! Just look at how much fun @KimKardashian & North West are having!” the governor’s office tweeted. “By staying home, you’re saving lives. Keep it up, California.”

“Listen to @KimKardashian (and North West!). #StayHomeSaveLives,” Newsom added from his own handle.

Kim’s PSA came just days after North made an equally amusing surprise cameo during the star’s makeup tutorial for her Instagram followers.

“I’m hiding in the guest room, you guys. I’m hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone,” Kim told her fans after getting her daughter to leave the bathroom where she had been filming.

Overhearing the conversation, North then adorably chimed in from the adjoining room, “Hey, that’s mean!”

“North, can I please do my tutorial?” Kim pleaded with her daughter. “It’s all I want to do — one little fun thing for myself.”

Currently, the stay-at-home order for Los Angeles County has been extended until May 15 while the Bay Area has a shelter-in-place mandate until May 3 to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the Kardashian family is enjoying a “slower pace” during the pandemic, staying at home and making the most of the “extra family time.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.