Kim Kardashian's Daughter North, 6, Adorably Crashes Her Makeup Tutorial

Like many moms out there, Kim Kardashian West is having a hard time finding a moment to herself as she continues to practice social distancing with her family.

On Thursday, while in the middle of filming a makeup tutorial for her Instagram followers, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, unwittingly gave fans a glimpse of what it’s currently like in her busy household when her daughter North, 6, walked into the bathroom unannounced.

The first adorable cameo came just when Kim was showing viewers how she puts on concealer.

Though mother of four — who also shares daughter Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 10 months, with husband Kanye West — was able to get her daughter to play in another room for a while as she continued her makeup tutorial, North crashed the video for a second time when Kim was doing her brows.

“What, sweetie?” Kim asks North, who was holding up her hand to get her mom’s attention, in the video.

“Can I wash my hands?” North inquires, to which the mom replies, “Can you do it in another room? I’m in the middle of something. I don’t want to get this all wet, sweetie.”

After North leaves, the SKIMS mogul turned to the camera to confess that she’s actually been trying to find some alone time away from her children.

“I’m hiding in the guest room, you guys. I’m hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone,” she admits.

Overhearing the conversation, North then adorably chimes in from the adjoining room, “Hey, that’s mean!”

“North, can I please do my tutorial?” Kim pleads with her daughter. “It’s all I want to do — one little fun thing for myself.”

Kim previously opened up about the challenges in educating and entertaining her brood during a video call-in for The Tonight Show‘s at-home edition last month, telling host Jimmy Fallon that home-schooling her two oldest children have been “insanity.”

“I’m, like, hiding from them,” she shared.

“And then they have to stop for P.E., go run up and down in the backyard, or they do this Pokémon yoga,” the star added, explaining that her kids have also been spending time making edible slime and building “a different fort” in “every room of the house.”

While there has been some admittedly challenging moments, Kim said on her appearance on The View that she has enjoyed “the family bonding” part of being home with her husband and children.

“The kids just got on spring break, thank God! Being their teacher, too — my newfound respect for teachers!” she said. “They deserve so much. It’s been tough juggling it all. You really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids.”

“Let me say, being at home with four kids — if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It’s really tough.”