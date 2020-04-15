Kim Kardashian and Her Oldest Child North, 6½, Are 'Twinzies' in Cute Mother-Daughter Pics

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

Kim Kardashian West and her daughter North are two peas in a pod!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star celebrated her special bond with her oldest child, 6½, in a photo slideshow posted to her Instagram account on Tuesday evening.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet mother-daughter photos, both North and Kardashian West, 39, are wearing their dark hair in long braids, with the KKW Beauty mogul throwing up a peace sign for the camera in two of the snaps.

Other images (which seemed to be taken inside a restaurant) see Kardashian West looking at North fondly and the pair seemingly laughing together while holding hands.

“TWINZIES,” Kardashian West wrote to accompany the cute post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West (R) and daughter North Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West (R) and daughter North Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Calls Daughter Chicago, 18 Months, Her “Twin” in Sweet Mother-Daughter Photos

North has been keeping her mama company as the two spend time at home together in isolation while coronavirus social-distancing orders remain in place in California.

Some ways the big sister of three has kept herself occupied? Hilariously crashing some of Kardashian West’s videos, like a makeup tutorial she posted earlier this month and a more recent public service announcement to encourage California residents to continue to practice social distancing.

“Hi everyone in California, it’s Kim Kardashian West and I was just wanted to talk you,” the mother of four said in the clip before her daughter interjected, “And North West!”

“I know it’s California and we’ve got the most beautiful weather, but we have to start to train ourselves,” the reality star continued a little further into the clip as North whispered to her offscreen, “I want out.”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and daughter North Kim kardashian/instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Addresses Claims That North West Copied Viral Star ZaZa in Yeezy Show Performance



Kardashian West — who’s also mom to sons Psalm, 11 months, and Saint, 4, plus daughter Chicago, 2 — has previously opened up about how much she thinks both Chi and North resemble her as a little girl.

This past January, the star posted an adorable throwback image of herself snuggled up with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian — and fans were quick to point out that Kardashian West’s older daughter looked almost identical to her mother in the family snapshot.

In addition to being the spitting image of her mother, North also seems to have inherited her love of fashion and makeup. During a family trip to Japan last summer, Kardashian West posted a gallery of some of North’s unique looks, which the young style maven picked out all on her own.

“My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista! She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself,” the mother of four proudly captioned her post.