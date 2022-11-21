Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Makes Epic TikTok with Lizzo Backstage at Her Concert: Watch

Kim Kardashian is scoring some serious mom points with daughter North.

On Sunday, the SKIMS founder's joint TikTok account with her 9-year-old daughter shared moments from the pair's Saturday night out at Lizzo's Los Angeles concert.

Kardashian, 42, treated North and her best friend, Ryan — daughter of Kardashian's friend and business partner Tracy Romulus — to see the final show in the North American leg of the singer's tour.

The first TikTok from the night is filmed backstage, where Ryan and North perform a TikTok dance with Lizzo, who is in full costume ready for the show. All three laugh as they kick and jump around together to a high-pitched TikTok sound.

The next video shows the beginning of the concert, where North can be heard chanting the singer's name as Lizzo opens the show with "The Sign." A few seconds of other Lizzo hits close out the video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a previous post to their joint TikTok account, Kardashian lip-synced to Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" along with daughter North.

In the short clip, Kardashian also laughed as her daughter sang the second verse of the song, which ponders whether one should avoid mistletoe and if "it's true love that he thinks of."

The video ended with Kardashian giving her frequent TikTok collaborator a sweet side hug.

Earlier this month, the mom of four — who shares daughters Chicago, 4, and North, and sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6, with ex Kanye West — shared a sweet photo of her three youngest asleep in her bed.

"My morning," she captioned the photo, which showed Saint lying closest to her in red pajamas, facing slightly away from the camera.

Chicago was behind him in pink pajamas, facing the opposite direction with just her curly hair showing. Another tuft of curls belonging to Psalm poked out from underneath the sheets on Chicago's other side.