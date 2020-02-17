TikTok Queens! Kim Kardashian Joins North, 6½, for a Fun Mother-Daughter Dance Video

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West (R) and daughter North Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Kim Kardashian West and her daughter North are one rhythmic duo!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, and her oldest child, 6½, made their TikTok video debut on Monday morning, when Kardashian West shared a clip of them getting down to Bomba Estéreo’s "To My Love (Tainy Remix)."

Posted to Kardashian West’s Instagram feed, the fast-forwarded video saw the mother of four and her daughter performing a variety of coordinated dance moves. The filter they used showed three of them at the same time, making the effect even more impressive.

“Tik Tok,” the reality star captioned the clip simply.

Many of her friends jumped in on the comments to remark on its cuteness. “Cool Mom,” wrote Tracy Romulus while La La Anthony added, “So good!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shows Off Daughter North’s (All Pink!) Butterfly-Themed Bedroom for the First Time

While walking the red carpet at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars Party earlier this month in Beverly Hills, California, Kardashian West revealed that North has her own “private TikTok account.”

“We do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts,” the KKW Beauty mogul told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks.”

“I might post one soon,” Kardashian West teased with a smile.

North is the oldest child in the West household. The reality star and her rapper husband Kanye West also share son Psalm, 9 months, daughter Chicago, 2, and son Saint, 4.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West (R) and daughter North Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Kids’ Epic Playroom, Which Includes a Supermarket and a Concert Stage

When the time comes for North to have her own public social media accounts, it’s possible they might be filled just as much with animals as anything other subject.

On Feb. 9, Kardashian West shared a collection of photos to Instagram that showed her older daughter and her younger brother Saint getting acquainted with wildlife expert and educator Coyote Peterson and a select few of his creepy-crawly animal friends.

Joined by cousins Reign Aston, 5, and Penelope Scotland, 7½, plus a handful of friends, the siblings learned about different species of amphibians, reptiles and arachnids. At one point, a particularly brave North flashed a huge smile as what appeared to be a black tarantula rested on top of her head.

“My fearless kids love animals 🕷💋🐊🐍🐜🦂 North & her friends loved spending the day with her wildlife hero @coyotepeterson and his animal friends!” Kardashian West captioned her post.