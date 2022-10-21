Celebrity Parents Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Wishes Her a Happy Birthday with Sweet TikTok "Moms birthday TikTok 🥳," the caption read on Kim Kardashian and daughter North's celebratory video late Thursday night By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 21, 2022 10:53 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Kim Kardashian; North West. Photo: kimandnorth/TikTok Happy birthday, Kim Kardashian! The reality star was joined by her oldest child, daughter North, for a TikTok posted to their joint account on the social-media platform late Thursday night in celebration of Kardashian's 42nd birthday. In the fun 15-second video, Kardashian and North, 9, took turns lip-syncing to "Remember" by Becky Hill and David Guetta. The SKIMS mogul even capitalized on the song's "lying in bed on my own" lyric, lounging in bed with her hand over her forehead as she mouthed the words to the song. "Moms birthday TikTok 🥳," read the caption on the short clip. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photo with All Four Kids from Milan Fashion Week: "Amore" Kardashian's birthday weekend kickoff comes just under three weeks after she and North soaked in some culture together overseas following the conclusion of Milan Fashion Week. On Oct. 1, the mother-daughter duo took in the Italian city's historic sites, such as the Duomo di Milano cathedral, while wearing matching Dolce & Gabbana outfits. But North didn't accompany her mom alone to Europe for fashion week. Kardashian's younger three children — sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6½, plus daughter Chicago, 4½ — also attended the show. RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and North Rock Matching Nose Ring Chains at Paris Fashion Week: See the Look! Last month, the children's father, Kanye West, said Kardashian is raising their four kids "basically 80 percent of the time" during an appearance on the Alo Mind podcast. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage. Since then, fans have seen her navigate through their breakup and work on co-parenting their four children on Hulu's The Kardashians.