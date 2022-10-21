Happy birthday, Kim Kardashian!

The reality star was joined by her oldest child, daughter North, for a TikTok posted to their joint account on the social-media platform late Thursday night in celebration of Kardashian's 42nd birthday.

In the fun 15-second video, Kardashian and North, 9, took turns lip-syncing to "Remember" by Becky Hill and David Guetta.

The SKIMS mogul even capitalized on the song's "lying in bed on my own" lyric, lounging in bed with her hand over her forehead as she mouthed the words to the song.

"Moms birthday TikTok 🥳," read the caption on the short clip.

Kardashian's birthday weekend kickoff comes just under three weeks after she and North soaked in some culture together overseas following the conclusion of Milan Fashion Week.

On Oct. 1, the mother-daughter duo took in the Italian city's historic sites, such as the Duomo di Milano cathedral, while wearing matching Dolce & Gabbana outfits.

But North didn't accompany her mom alone to Europe for fashion week. Kardashian's younger three children — sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6½, plus daughter Chicago, 4½ — also attended the show.

Last month, the children's father, Kanye West, said Kardashian is raising their four kids "basically 80 percent of the time" during an appearance on the Alo Mind podcast.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage.

Since then, fans have seen her navigate through their breakup and work on co-parenting their four children on Hulu's The Kardashians.