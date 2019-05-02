Kim Kardashian Reveals She Made a Special Pair of Sunglasses for Daughter North: 'My Fashionista'

North already shares her mother’s flair for fashion — and Kim Kardashian West loves it!

As North, 5½, gets older, she’s borrowing more and more clothes and accessories from her mother’s closet — and wearing them out and about — so the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, decided to have a special pair of shades from her new sunglasses line with Carolina Lemke made especially for her baby girl.

“I didn’t think my daughters love for my clothes and jewelry would happen so soon. I’ll literally be working and come home to find North dressed up in all of my things,” the soon-to-be mother of four wrote on Instagram Thursday, alongside an adorable shot of her daughter wearing the fashionable sunglasses, which she paired with a green snakeskin top and denim shorts.

The reality star went on to jokingly share that she had an ulterior motive for making North her own pair of shades.

“I made her these kid size @carolinalemkeberlin sunglasses because I really wouldn’t share mine lol!” she wrote, adding, “I love my fashionista Northie so much!”

Beginning as early as 3 years old, when she tried on her mother’s $1,700 Balenciaga boots, North has shown a healthy appreciation for stylish accessories — and the budding style icon’s interest in fashion just seems to continue growing.

Last month, Kardashian West revealed that while she loves her daughter’s sense of style, sometimes she has to put her foot down about what fashionable ensembles North can wear out in public.

Sharing the snapshots to social media, the KKW Beauty mogul wrote that North was not happy when she had to take off Kardashian West’s pink snakeskin boots after prancing around in them for a few photos.

“Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots. 😂💕,” wrote the reality star alongside a series of images — the last of which showed North making an unhappy crying face.

However, North can get away with wearing heels sometimes — at least in small doses.

While celebrating her cousin True‘s first birthday party last month, North showed off her balancing skills as she toted around her little sister Chicago, 15 months, while wearing a pair of her mom’s heels.

Dressed to match her baby sibling in an orange feathered ensemble, North seemed unwilling at first to put Chi down until her mom could be heard insisting on it in a video she shared to her Instagram Story.

Of course, Kardashian West isn’t the only member of her family to praise North’s sense of style.

Last month, her supermodel aunt Kendall Jenner revealed that unbeknownst to them, both she and her niece ended up buying the same pink feathered top — and actually wore the design within days of each other.

“North and Penelope [Disick] I think got it before me at the outlets on the way to Palm Springs a while ago,” Jenner told PEOPLE at the launch of Shaun Neff’s new oral care line, MOON, last month. “I went a couple weeks later to the outlets and bought the same thing not knowing she got it. We had no idea that each of us bought the shirt.”

“I saw her wearing it and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I have that shirt.’ I predicted all this, like it’s literally going to freak people out that I am wearing that shirt,” Jenner shared, before adding that she “would borrow clothes from North.”

Continuing, she added, “She is stylish.”