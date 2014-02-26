Kim Kardashian: North's Style Is 'Simple, Classic and Really Chic'

The reality star dishes on her style must-haves for daughter North

Sure, North West is only 8 months old and already has a closet full of designer duds that even the most serious fashionistas would envy.

But that doesn’t mean mom Kim Kardashian is playing dress-up with Stella McCartney and Oscar de la Renta all day long.

“North has actually not worn anything designer yet!” Kardashian, 33, confesses.

“Kids get dirty. She’ll spit up. She moves around so much. I saw this one cute dress that was $500 and I was like, ‘Absolutely not!’ I just want her in little onesies or leggings.”

Lucky for little Nori, mom is set to launch her first children’s clothing line — Kardashian Kids — along with sisters Kourtney and Khloé, that will be available exclusively at Babies “R” Us on March 15.



“Comfort is everything,” says Kardashian, who favors neutral onesies for North, whose style she describes as “simple, classic and really chic.”

So when it came to designing their first children’s collection, Kim looked to Kourtney for her mommy expertise.

“I could tell what I thought was cute [before having North] but it’s such a different thing when you have a baby of your own,” she admits. “I want soft fabrics and easy access to change a diaper.”

