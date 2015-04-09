Kim Kardashian West: North Is 'Really Particular' About Her Style

"Every day she wakes up and says, 'Shoes.' You have to bargain with her," Kardashian West says

Surprise, surprise: North is more stylish than you.

In an interview with Vogue, the 21-month-old fashionista’s mom, Kim Kardashian West, talks about her daughter’s budding fashion sense.

“She’s really particular about what she likes to wear, she’s such a girlie girl,” Kardashian West, 34, says.

“Every day she wakes up and says, ‘Shoes.’ You have to bargain with her — before you change her diaper she needs a pair of shoes on.”

The little girl clearly appreciates the power of a good accessory: She also loves handbags, “and anything where there’s a little bit of glitz,” the reality star adds.

And with Kardashian West and rapper Kanye West as her parents, North has an all-access pass to the entire fashion world.

Not only has she attended several fashion shows (and sat front row!), but she also has a closet full of custom-made threads from the designers themselves.

“[Alexander Wang] made her the cutest little bomber with this little skirt and studs and socks,” Kardashian West shares.

