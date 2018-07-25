Kim Kardashian Claps Back About Straightening North's Hair: 'She Is Allowed Twice a Year'

Kim Kardashian West is setting the record straight about her beauty rules for daughter North.

After sharing a photo of the 5-year-old planting a kiss on dad Kanye West following his hospital stay surrounding the flu, the reality star used Twitter once again on Tuesday to respond to a fan who commented on North’s noticeably sleek hairstyle.

“Don’t straighten her hair too much it’ll ruin her curls 😫,” the fan advised. “I did that to my hair and ruined it but I’m finally getting my natural curly hair back.”

Replied Kardashian West, 37, “She is allowed twice a year, on her birthday and birthday party! This pic was taken back in June on her bday.”

Kardashian West has a history of defending her parenting choices on social media. Last year, North was spotted wearing what appeared to many to be a corset over her orange dress.

The now-mother-of-three then received criticism from fans and followers who deemed the little girl’s ensemble was too provocative.

“I would never put my daughter in a corset! It’s a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tweeted along with a video of her detailing the faux corset lining.

The KKW Beauty mogul recently brought North along to Beautycon in Los Angeles, where she talked about her life as a mom and how her older daughter is heavily into makeup. (She and West, 41, also share daughter Chicago, 6 months, and son Saint, 2½.)

“Look who my date is to Beautycon,” Kardashian West said in the video as North looked at the camera without saying a word.

“We did our hair the same way. Right? Are you my date?” she asked before acknowledging that her daughter wasn’t feeling talkative at the moment.