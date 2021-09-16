Kim Kardashian Jokes Daughter North Still Wants to Be an 'Only Child'

Three siblings later and North West still isn't too happy about not being an only child anymore.

In sneak peek released ahead of her upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, Kim Kardashian West discussed her four children's different personalities and what they're into lately. Kardashian shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5 ½, and Psalm, 2, with Kanye West.

"You know, North, I thought she was gonna grow out of this 'I want to be an only child' phase….she hasn't," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 40, began. "Even to go to school, there will be times where she's like 'I'm not riding in the car with my brother.' "

Kardashian explained that she's the "carpool mom" for school because the family has several friends and cousins who live in their neighborhood. She told DeGeneres, 63, that though she tries to make carpooling fun, there are times where she has to separate North from her other children.

"I have to make it a thing where sometimes we have to take two cars because I've agreed to pick up so many and I have to separate the kids because she wants her own music, her own vibe, she wants to sit with her friends. So I have to trade off," the reality star said, adding that the commute even sometimes involves bribery.

Though her four kids are young, Kardashian said their different dispositions are already shining through.

"All my kids are so different," she told the host. "North is like goth. She's into Hot Topic and she puts like fake tattoos on her face and she listens to Black Sabbath. And she's just like a full goth girl."

The SKIMS founder said she had no idea how her daughter discovered the rock band, joking she could have first heard their music on TikTok.

Sharing more about how her other three children act at home, Kardashian said Chicago was in her closet "all the time" and described her as "my girliest girl that loves pink and purple and makeup."

"Saint is like video game, tech wiz," she continued. "And Psalm is really into Paw Patrol and Cars."

The mom of four often documents the quality time she spends with her kids on social media amid her ongoing divorce from West, 44, after nearly seven years of marriage. The KKW Beauty mogul even recently traveled from Los Angeles to Atlanta with their children so they could spend time with the rapper as he finished his 10th studio album Donda.

As they navigate the new dynamic, a source recently told PEOPLE that former couple are "able to make amicable decisions that benefit the kids."