Kim Kardashian's Daughter North and Son Saint Get Up Close and Personal with Spiders and Snakes

The Kardashian-Jenner kids are one with nature and all its creatures!

Kim Kardashian West shared a collection of photos to Instagram on Sunday that showed son Saint, 4, and daughter North, 6½, getting acquainted with wildlife expert and educator Coyote Peterson and a select few of his creepy-crawlier animal friends.

Joined by cousins Reign Aston, 5, and Penelope Scotland, 7½, plus a handful of friends, the siblings learned about different species of amphibians, reptiles and arachnids. At one point, a particularly brave North flashed a huge smile as what appeared to be a black tarantula rested on top of her head!

Subsequent images saw the group gathered around what looked to be a boa constrictor, while North petted a toad in an additional snapshot and posed with her mom, Peterson and others (including a small green snake) in another.

“My fearless kids love animals 🕷💋🐊🐍🐜🦂🦥 North & her friends loved spending the day with her wildlife hero @coyotepeterson and his animal friends!” Kardashian West, 39, captioned her post. “His new show #BravetheWild premieres tonight on @animalplanet at 9PM EST — If you love animal shows as much as we do, don’t miss it! @bravewilderness“

While it’s unclear whether Kardashian West’s 2-year-old daughter Chicago was at the wild gathering, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s second-youngest child has a history of age-defying bravery in the face of reptiles!

In an August video posted to Kardashian West’s Instagram feed, her younger daughter got up close and personal with a snake, gently yet fearlessly grasping the reptile and holding it in her arms nonchalantly as it slithered around her little shoulders. She then giggled when a snake handler showed her another one.

Toward the end of the video, she looked at the camera with a smile and hugged the snake that she was holding.

“My brave girl Chicago 🐍,” the mother of four captioned the clip, which was presumably recorded while she and her kids vacationed in the Bahamas that same week with Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True, then 18 months.

Kardashian West has seemingly overcome some fears of her own when it comes to spiders — at least, when they’re being handled by someone else!

In August, the KKW Beauty mogul found a tarantula crawling around inside a box in the garage of her Hidden Hills, California, mansion, and had to document the terrifying moment on Instagram.

“What in the actual f—. I won’t be able to sleep tonight knowing this was in my garage,” she captioned two photos of the scene on her Instagram Story, going on to clarify the next morning that two more of the furry arachnids were discovered: “So there were 3 tarantulas last night. It’s mating season apparently.”

Last year, Kardashian West said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, “I am deathly afraid of spiders. I will literally cry if I see a spider. My daughter has been begging me to go to this stupid spider exhibit in town and you walk and there are spiders everywhere. They could just jump on you or land on you.”