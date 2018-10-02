Kim Kardashian Says North 'Acts Like an Only Child At All Times': 'She's a Little Confused'

North, the oldest child of Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West, hasn’t been an only child since December 2016, but she’s still having trouble accepting it.

Her mother, 37, revealed in Ashley Graham‘s new podcast Pretty Big Deal on Tuesday that the 5-year-old has a little animosity toward her younger siblings: sister Chicago, 8 months, and brother Saint, 2½.

After recalling some favorite family moments on Keeping Up with The Kardashians, the KKW Beauty mogul mused to the supermodel, 30, that she wasn’t sure North would feel the same way when she got older.

“North acts like an only child at all times. I think she’s a little confused,” Kardashian West said. “She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, ‘It’s my world.’ She said to me the other day, ‘Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.’ “

Saint and Chicago West Kim Kardashian/Twitter

Kim Kardashian West and daughter North

“She has a sign on her door that says, ‘No boys allowed,’ ” Kardashian West continued. “She won’t even let Saint step foot in her room. If he does or if he’s with me and I have to take care of both of them … it’s like full war.”

The reality star added, “It’s so funny, and he’s just the nicest human being on the planet. Today he’s like, ‘Mom, you’re my best friend’ … so I tried to get him on video, so I was like, ‘What did you say?’ And he said, ‘I love you so much, Mom.’ I was like, ‘Even better!’ “

Kim Kardashian West Theo Wargo/Getty

The mom of three also revealed that she plans to let North borrow her gold custom chainmail Versace dress, which she wore at the 2018 Met Gala, for her future high-school prom.

“I have all my Met dresses in an archive and I have the Versace in my closet,” Kardashian West told Graham, adding, “North actually went in and she’s always like, ‘Mom, can I have this when I’m big?’ She’s going through everything.”

“And she said, ‘Mom, I just want that gold cross dress that you have.’ And I was like, ‘Do you wanna wear it to the prom? You can wear it to your [prom]. Whatever fits you. You better hope that you’re somewhere near my height,’ ” she said.