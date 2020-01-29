Kim Kardashian Shares Playful Pics of Son Saint and Daughter North and Says 'They Get Along Now'

Nothing is coming between Saint and North!

After previously revealing that her oldest child isn’t the biggest fan of her younger brother, Kim Kardashian West shared that North, 6½, has come around to Saint, 4, with a set of sweet sibling photos on Instagram Tuesday.

In the first of the snapshots, taken in the backseat of a car, the brother and sister point at each other and smile. Saint pulls a funny face for the camera in the second image, in which the two pose face-forward, and appear to be laughing together in the third.

“They get along now,” Kardashian West, 39, captioned the pictures.

Her sister and Keeping Up with the Kardashians costar Khloé Kardashian commented on the post, dropping six red heart emojis in honor of her niece and nephew.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West/Instagram. Inset: Donato Sardella/Getty

Image zoom Saint (L) and North West Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Image zoom Saint (L) and North West

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says North “Acts Like an Only Child At All Times”: “She’s a Little Confused”

Kardashian West previously said in August 2017 that her oldest child “does not like her brother” — a phase that wasn’t “going away” and included times when North “would get so jealous when I would breastfeed.”

A few months later, the KKW Beauty founder said she “saw glimmers of hope” and that her daughter was “getting there” in terms of her relationship with Saint: “Obviously North loves Saint, she just is still jealous.”

But North definitely seems to have come around to her brother over the years. In May 2018, Kardashian West shared a photo of the smiling siblings sharing a bath, captioning it, “My babies.”

Over a year and a half later, Saint and North joined the rest of their family in a Flintstones-themed group Halloween costume, where they went as protagonists Fred and Wilma Flintstone, respectively.

Image zoom Saint (L) and North West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Jokes “It Was Going So Good” on Post Featuring Her Kids North, Saint and Psalm

Despite North and Saint finding common grown as they grow up, as with all siblings, there are times when the annoyances creep up.

This past August, Kardashian West shared a series of photographs that showed North, Saint and their baby brother Psalm, then 3 months, spending some quality time together, with Psalm in his big sister’s lap. (Kardashian West and husband Kanye West‘s second-youngest child, 2-year-old daughter Chicago, was not pictured.)

As the slideshow went on, North became increasingly warier of Saint, who threw up a peace sign in the second snap while his sister looked down. The third image was where things got hilariously heated, with the reality star’s two oldest children exchanging adorably menacing expressions as baby Psalm simply peered at the camera.

“It was going so good … swipe ➡️ 😂,” Kardashian West captioned her fun post.