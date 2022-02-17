Kim Kardashian Shares Selfies Twinning with Daughter North, 8, in Matching Pink Heart Pajamas

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North are twinning!

On Thursday, the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul shared adorable selfies laying in bed with her 8½-year-old. The mother-daughter duo was all smiles as they hugged each other while wearing matching pink pajamas with hearts on them.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kardashian simply captioned the sweet post with a pink heart emoji.

In recent months, fans have gotten a closer look at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's sweet relationship with North, thanks to their joint TikTok account that was created in November.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

kim k and north matching pjs Credit: kim kardashian/ instagram

Kardashian shares North with Kanye West along with their three other children, Psalm, 2½, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6. The mother of four filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

The pair have continued to co-parent their children, though earlier this month, the two clashed when Kardashian was forced to defend her parenting style after West publicly criticized North's use of TikTok "against [his] will."

Kardashian responded, slamming West's "constant attacks" on her and assuring that their daughter's social media use is being supervised.

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness."

kim k and north matching pjs Credit: kim kardashian/ instagram

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," Kardashian also wrote. "From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

"I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," she concluded.

Whatever drama may or may not exist between the former couple, Kardashian said she's always in West's corner when it comes to their children. Describing their current co-parenting dynamic, Kardashian told Vogue: "You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best.' "