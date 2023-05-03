Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Saved Her from Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 Met Gala

The SKIMS founder received some fashion help from her daughter while en route to the 2023 Met Gala

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 3, 2023 10:21 AM
Kim Kardashian and North West attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Thanks to Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, the reality star was saved from a wardrobe malfunction at the 2023 Met Gala.

While the SKIMS founder was on her way to the famed gala, the bottom half of her custom Schiaparelli look — which featured 50,000 freshwater pearls — broke, causing numerous pearls to fall off. Fortunately, Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter was there to step in to help.

Speaking about the incident to Vogue on the Met Gala red carpet, Kardashian revealed that "some popped on the way, and I told my daughter to grab them all. They're real pearls, and she was putting them in her purse."

Kim Kardashian's Pearl Met Gala Gown Broke And Spilled On Her Feet
ALEXJR/BACKGRID

Last month, North and Kardashian enjoyed a mother-daughter date night at The Daily Front Row's 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

North was in tow with Kardashian for the special event, which saw Kardashian's friend and hairstylist Chris Appleton honored with the hair artist of the year award.

Kardashian and North stepped onto the red carpet with Appleton, 39, at the event, with the glamorous mom teaming a gray bandeau top with a matching skirt and silver metallic accessories. North meanwhile opted for an all-black suit paired with chunky Dolce and Gabanna boots.

Kim Kardashian and North West present the award to Chris Appleton, Hair Artist of the Year Award recipient, onstage during The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

The 9-year-old was seen in a sassy exchange with her mom at the event, briefly flipping her hand up at Kardashian before kicking back her heel and walking away from some photos. Kardashian looked slightly irritated as she finished taking shots with Appleton.

North later joined her mom on stage, where they presented Appleton with his award. North then kicked off the speech for the hairstylist, taking the mic and telling the audience, "There's no words. Chris Appleton's the best."

"Okay, well, you've heard it from North West," Kardashian said before giving her own speech.

