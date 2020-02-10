Kim Kardashian Says Daughter North, 6½, Is on TikTok — But She's 'Not Allowed to Post'

North may soon be a social media star in her own right!

While walking the red carpet at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday night in Beverly Hills, California, Kim Kardashian West revealed that her older daughter has her own private TikTok account.

“North has a private TikTok account, so we do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts,” the mother of four told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks.”

“I might post one soon,” Kardashian West teased with a smile.

North is the oldest child in the West household. The reality star, 39, and rapper, 42, also share son Psalm, 9 months, daughter Chicago, 2, and son Saint, 4.

While at the Vanity Fair party on Sunday, Kardashian West was joined by her husband Kanye West — who gifted his wife with her gorgeous dress in December.

“This was actually one of my Christmas presents from Kanye for Christmas this year,” she told the outlet of her gown. “Alexander McQueen 2003. It’s his shipwreck dress.”

Kardashian West explained that she would “always stress out about big events like this,” so her rapper and fashion designer husband stocked up her closet with some incredible pieces.

“[He] got me a few really nice couture pieces so that I wouldn’t stress out like that,” the beauty mogul said.

The power couple recently sat down with Architectural Digest for the publication’s March issue, giving the world an inside look at their minimalist home.

In one clip from the profile, Kardashian West and the “Stronger” hitmaker were quizzing one another when North surprisingly popped up about three-quarters of the way through.

As Kardashian West began to ask her husband, “What was the inspiration behind the design of this house?” their oldest child sprinted into the shot and jumped onto her mother’s lap.

“We’re in the middle of an interview,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told her little girl, chuckling, while West began to answer, “North was the inspiration for the design.”

North decided to stay for part of the interview, though, even telling the outlet her favorite things to do in her family’s extravagant home.

“I like to do gymnastics and cartwheels, dance competitions, play the piano and my violin,” North shared, adding that she likes to find “animals and huuuuge crystals. There’s some bigger than Dad and little miniature ones.”