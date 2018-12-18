Strike a pose!

Kim Kardashian West‘s latest photo shoot had a very special guest: her daughter North, 5½, who paid her mom a visit on set and had a sweet request that the reality star was happy to grant.

“Me & my bff! North came to visit me on set & said momma can we do a photo shoot together just me & you!” Kardashian West, 38, wrote on Twitter and Instagram alongside a photo set of the duo throwing up peace and rock-and-roll hand signs and posing in loving embraces.

In the snapshots, the mother of three is wearing a pearl-white mini dress while her oldest child is dressed in a knee-length brown ruffled dress, sporting straight hair.

“I followed her poses & direction so here it is! I always dreamed of having a baby girl & she’s perfect!” the proud mama concluded her post.

North’s sleek hairstyle comes six months after the little girl’s fifth-birthday celebrations, when Kardashian allowed her daughter to straighten her hair for the occasion.

After sharing a photo of North planting a kiss on dad Kanye West following his hospital stay surrounding the flu, the reality star used Twitter in July to respond to a fan who commented on her straight locks.

“Don’t straighten her hair too much it’ll ruin her curls 😫,” the fan advised. “I did that to my hair and ruined it but I’m finally getting my natural curly hair back.”

Replied Kardashian West, “She is allowed twice a year, on her birthday and birthday party! This pic was taken back in June on her bday.”

Despite her young age, North has been a longtime style maven. In July, the youngster accompanied her mom to BeautyCon, and even made her runway debut during the L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show two months later.

In late September, North showed off her bold look from backstage during dad West’s appearance on Saturday Night Live, rocking a bright-orange dress, matching eyeliner and white sneakers.

“She’s coming for me and stealing my glam squad,” Kardashian West joked in the caption of a picture of North in the makeup chair.