Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Kids Eat a Plant-Based Diet — But North, 6½, 'Is a Pescatarian'

Kim Kardashian West‘s kitchen is a meat-free zone — mostly.

After revealing she had a craving for Eggo waffles on Twitter Monday night, the 39-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned her session into an impromptu Q&A, answering queries from fans who were curious about her eating habits.

“I eat mostly plant based. No meat anymore,” Kardashian West replied when one Twitter user asked if she’d ever consider going vegan.

As for her children (Psalm, 8 months, Chicago, 2, Saint, 4, and North, 6½), the mother of four responded affirmatively when another fan asked if they follow a plant-based diet as well but noted, “North is a pescatarian though.”

Kardashian West also shut down speculation about pregnancy cravings, replying to one user who implied she may be expecting her fifth child with husband Kanye West, “No way! I’m just hungry.”

Regardless of the cuisine, mealtimes can be a little frenzied for Kardashian West’s family of six. Last month, the KKW Beauty founder shared a snap of their entire brood around a circular wooden table, eating breakfast.

Each family member seemed to be invested in a different aspect of the gathering, with West, 42, and his reality-star wife focusing on what Saint was holding. North, meanwhile, had one of their Pomeranian pups under each arm as she gazed on from behind her parents and brother.

Surprisingly, the only two in the group who were looking at the camera were youngest siblings Psalm and Chicago. And Psalm appeared to be the calmest, lying in a baby sleeper in the center of the table as his family buzzed about in the background around their plates of eggs, fruit and cereal.

“Morning Madness,” Kardashian West captioned her post, on which her sister Khloé Kardashian commented, “This is bliss!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Kardashian West and her rapper husband recently posed with their kids for a spread in the March issue of Architectural Digest. In it, they showed off their minimalist-style $60 million, largely white/cream-colored mansion, and discussed how it “was built around [their] family.”

While promoting the issue, Kardashian West gave fans a peek into North’s bedroom for the first time on Instagram. The space appears to have been designed by Vincent Van Duysen, and is a stark contrast to the rest of the home, with its all-pink decor.

To the left of North’s bed is an adorable pink vanity with what looks to be her makeup and brushes. (Some fans will remember that the little girl recently tried her hand at being a makeup artist when she recreated the iconic, creepy It clown look on herself, sister Chicago and brother Saint.)

“The cover of @archdigest is something I have always dreamed of. Here is a glimpse of our minimal style and a pic of North’s room if you swipe!” Kardashian West shared in her Instagram caption on Monday.