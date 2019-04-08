Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Celebrate Daughters' Return to School with Sweet Throwback Photo

Five-year-old North and 6½-year-old Penelope smiled in their cute school uniforms while posing with their moms

On Monday, Kardashian West, 38, marked the end of her daughter North West‘s spring break with an adorable photo of the 5½-year-old returning to school in her navy and plaid skirt uniform.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Also in the photo was Kourtney and her 6½-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland, who wore her long blonde hair down and dressed in the same matching uniform as her cousin North.

“Spring Break is over 😭📖📚✏️,” Kardashian West captioned the family photo.

Aunt Kendall Jenner commented on the photo of her nieces, writing, “P is such a little beachy lady.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Credit: Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans have watched North and Penelope grow up in front of their eyes as the two cousins have become the best of friends.

For the past couple of years, the pair have celebrated their respective birthdays with joint parties and it’s shaping up to be an annual Kardashian tradition.

North, who turns 6 on June 15, and Penelope, who turns 7 on July 8, rang in their birthdays last year with a unicorn-themed celebration. The year prior, the girls enjoyed a Moana-themed bash.

And in 2016 the two girls honored their big days with a mermaid-filled bash.

As of late, North has been taking up the microphone just like her famous dad Kanye West.

On Sunday, the eldest West child confidently took center stage at the rapper’s Sunday Service.

“Look at her moving to the front,” Kardashian West captioned a video of North lifting up the microphone stand and advancing closer to the audience.