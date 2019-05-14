Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Homemade Music Video 'Choreographed by North' After Son's Birth

North certainly has her dad’s rhythm gene!

The oldest child of Kanye and Kim Kardashian West, 5½, is a natural performer in a cute homemade music video her mom proudly shared to Instagram on Tuesday, captioning it, “What we do on maternity leave … Directed and Choreographed by North 🤠”

In the video — set to "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — Kardashian West, 38, enters the frame playing a tiny guitar before turning the reins over to North, who dons a Jessie (from Toy Story) costume, complete with a cowgirl hat, and busts a variety of moves in the family’s hallway.

Kardashian West announced the arrival of her fourth child on Twitter Friday, writing, “He’s here and he’s perfect!” She and West, 41, also share daughters Chicago, 15 months, and North, plus son Saint, 3.

The newly minted mother of four followed up with a second tweet that read, “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨” (They have yet to reveal the name of the new addition.)

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The West family Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

A source revealed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that following the birth of their son last week, the spouses “have really found a way to parent as a team,” with “everything falling into place for them.”

The insider added that while they’ve waited quite a while to become a family of four, “There were definitely points where Kim was nervous — four kids is a lot! But she’s so happy and loves seeing all the kids interacting. Kanye is so happy to have a big family.”

And despite their busy schedules, the rapper, 41, and KKW Beauty mogul have figured out a successful method of balancing their work with parenting their little ones, according to the source.

“When Kim is working out, Kanye is with the kids and vice versa,” said the insider. “[Kanye is] very close with North in particular. And whenever he isn’t traveling or in the studio, he likes to do school drop-offs.”

Kanye West and daughter North Kim Kardashian/Twitter

On Monday, a source told PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star “had a beautiful Mother’s Day weekend with her newborn and older kids” after announcing the birth of her new son on Friday.

“She didn’t seem stressed out at all,” the insider revealed. “Before the baby was born, she was freaking out for weeks because she felt they weren’t ready for him. But the second he was born, Kim was just focused on how happy she is that her baby boy is here.”

As someone who undoubtedly has a usually hectic schedule between being a mom, filming KUWTK, promoting her beauty line and more, Kardashian West is taking downtime at the moment to get acquainted with her bundle of joy.

“She has a bit of a lighter schedule right now so she can bond with her baby,” the source explained to PEOPLE. “She seems very happy. And Kanye loves the energy of having a newborn. A new baby to love and get to know is so special for the whole family.”