Kim Kardashian Told Daughter North She Could Wear Her Gold Versace Met Gala Gown to Prom One Day

Kim Kardashian West‘s lucky daughter North is set to inherit her picks of her mom’s very impressive wardrobe — including one very special (and sparkly) piece.

In the very first episode of Ashley Graham‘s brand-new podcast, Pretty Big Deal, the 37-year-old reality star and mom of three recalled the stunning gold custom chainmail Versace dress featuring crosses embroidered on the bodice and hip, which she wore to the 2018 Met Gala in May.

“I have all my Met dresses in an archive and I have the Versace in my closet,” Kardashian West told Graham, 30, adding of her 5-year-old daughter, “And North actually went in and she’s always like, ‘Mom, can I have this when I’m big?’ She’s going through everything.”

“And she said, ‘Mom, I just want that gold cross dress that you have.’ And I was like, ‘Do you wanna wear it to the prom? You can wear it to your [prom]. Whatever fits you. You better hope that you’re somewhere near my height,’ ” added the KKW Beauty mogul.

Kim Kardashian West Amy Sussman/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

North West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

At just 5 years old, North has already proven herself to be quite the fashion and makeup maven, following in her famous mama’s footsteps.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

On her Instagram story Saturday ahead of husband Kanye West‘s performance on Saturday Night Live, Kardashian West showed her oldest child getting her hair brushed in a bright orange dress, bold matching eyeliner and white sneakers.

“Oh, come on,” Kardashian West narrated. “Who is the bigger diva?”

“Let me see this look. Let me see this look,” she called as North ran away. The star later captioned a photograph of North in the makeup chair, “She’s coming for me and stealing my glam squad.”

North and Kim Kardashian West Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

On Sept. 23, North made her runway debut as Thrilla at the L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show in Pacific Palisades, California, wearing a Michael Jackson-inspired look consisting of a red jacket with a matching skirt alongside a black zip-up top, white socks and black shoes.

Explaining how her daughter first got involved with the event, Kardashian West remarked, “North is completely obsessed with L.O.L. Surprise already, so when we found out there was going to be an L.O.L. Surprise BIGGER Surprise Fashion show, she absolutely had to be involved.”

“She loves to dress up like her favorite characters, so it was so exciting for her to actually become a real-life L.O.L. doll,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added.