Kim Kardashian Says Daughter North Wearing Makeup Is 'Being Blocked Heavily' by Dad Kanye West

Kanye West has drawn the line on North‘s makeup wearing — for at least seven more years.

In a conversation with E! News this week at Ulta Beauty to celebrate KKW Beauty products being sold in the stores, Kim Kardashian West revealed that her 6-year-old is currently embroiled in a cosmetics-laced power struggle with her rapper dad, 42.

“North is trying to get in on the makeup but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she’s a teenager,” said the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39. “So it’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now, but it’s what is best.”

“As a parent, you just learn and figure it out as you go, and we realized we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age, but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss,” Kardashian West added.

Kardashian West’s comments echo those she gave to E! News last month, when she told the outlet her husband had “changed all the rules” surrounding beauty-product usage for their daughter.

North has been featured on her mother’s social media accounts multiple times wearing lipstick or eyeshadow, showing off her contouring skills and sporting orange makeup for her dad’s Saturday Night Live appearance last year. She even wore a bold red lip to the family’s most recent annual Christmas Eve party.

“I’d let her wear — you know, she has a little red for Christmas — I’d let her wear a red lip, or I’d let her do one pop of something,” Kardashian West explained to E! News. “I’d let her, if she’s wearing a black dress, a black lip.”

“I kind of got in trouble for that,” the mother of four continued in September of her husband’s reaction. “So, it’s now no more makeup.”

West made a surprise visit to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night in Brooklyn, New York, as the rapper’s fans awaited the release of his long-anticipated new album, Jesus Is King.

In his interview, the multi-hyphenate star took some time to talk faith an fatherhood with host Jimmy Kimmel, raving of North, “I love the fact that my daughter loves to go to church.”

“She has such a positive thought association going to church because it’s outside the traditional four walls, and outside of the pews,” West added, after playing video footage of his oldest child dancing along to his new album’s accompanying IMAX film.