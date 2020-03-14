Kim Kardashian's Daughter North, 6, Made a Quarantine Home for Her 'Kim' and 'Kanye' Dolls

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Kim Kardashian West’s daughter North is making sure her dolls stay safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, revealed on Friday that her 6-year-old daughter had made a quarantine house for two of her dolls named for the KKW Beauty mogul and her husband Kanye West.

“North and her houses,” Kardashian West said, as she showed off her daughter’s creation, which included flowers hanging from the ceiling, a stack of books, and of course, a bottle of hand sanitizer.

“She made a quarantined section for Kim and Kanye,” the mother of four explained, before laughing as she moved the two dolls, which were sitting across from one another, closer together.

Kardashian West said that North’s house even came “with windows so we can look out.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Kim Kardashian/Instagram; Getty Imags

Image zoom North's quarantine dollhouse

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Prays for Her ‘Family, Friends and Humanity’ amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Although she couldn’t help but laugh at her daughter’s homemade creation, Kardashian West has already made it clear that she’s taking the pandemic seriously.

Earlier this week, the KKW Beauty mogul shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story, explaining how she’s taking action amid the spread of the virus.

In one of the videos, Kardashian Weset told a doctor that she’s going as far as using Clorox wipes to disinfect almost everything after sister Khloé Kardashian began coughing in her presence.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian wiping down makeup kit for North Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“So doc, Khloé handed this to me, but I don’t want to touch it because she handed it to me. Do you have any sanitizer?” Kim said in reference to a Pretend Makeup kit for children. “I cannot give that to my daughter.”

“This is the new jam of what I’m doing every time someone even hands me something,” Kim added. “I saw her cough and I’m not down for that.”

RELATED: Ohio and Maryland Schools Closing as a Coronavirus Precaution

The Good American designer is also doing her part and is frequently sharing precautionary tips with her millions of followers.

“I am always about mind, body and soul. Now more than ever, it’s so important to take care of yourself and those around you,” she wrote on Friday. “Please stay safe, healthy and take the necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

Among her tips were “wash your hands frequently,” “avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands” and “avoid close contact with people who are sick,” all of which are also recommended by the CDC.

The mom of one also recommended her fans to “put distance between yourself and other people around you” and “have a supply of food staples and household supplies.”

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/instagram

RELATED: What to Binge on Netflix, HBO, Amazon and More as You Practice Social Distancing in the Coming Weeks

As of March 14, there have been at least 2,195 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 49 deaths in the United States, according to The New York Times.

As cases have continued to rise, several states have declared a state of emergency to redirect funding, and public schools in Ohio, Maryland, New Mexico, Michigan, Oregon, Washington, and the District of Columbia have closed in response.