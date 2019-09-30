Kim Kardashian's Daughter North, 6, Shows Off Her 'Other' Missing Front Tooth in Selfie with Mom

It looks like North had another visit from the tooth fairy!

The 6-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West wanted her mom to show followers her newest missing front tooth — and in a sweet selfie shared to Kardashian West’s Instagram account, she did just that.

“North wants you to see she lost her other front tooth!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality, 38, captioned the mother-daughter snap over the weekend.

Earlier this month, the eldest West child showed off a missing front tooth in an adorable video the KKW Beauty mogul shared, simultaneously giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek at family playtime.

In the video — which Kardashian West captioned, “My babies ✨⭐️💫” — son Saint, 3½, popped into the frame first, happily yelling, “Hello, peanut!” as North threw up two peace signs.

Kardashian West pulled him close and asked, “Are you a little peanut?” in a goofy voice as North followed her mom’s example and did the same.

Like many kids his age might react, Saint replied, “Hello, poopy!” before his mom smothered him in kisses and encouraged him to say, “I love you, Mommy.”

He obliged — and Kardashian West said, “Oh my gosh, I’ve never seen someone love me so much.”

The camera also caught the youngsters’ 20-month-old little sister Chicago crawling around in the background as the reality-star mogul pulled North into the frame.

“And what about you, gorgeous girl? How much do you love me?” Kardashian West asked. North broke into a smile, showing off her missing front tooth, and said, “Capiche.”

Prior to the video, Kardashian West had revealed on Instagram that her older daughter received a visit from the tooth fairy in August.

In a clip shared to her Instagram Story at the time, she said she used glitter from her KKW Beauty line to leave a “fairy dust” path to North’s pillow and shared a photo that showed the sparkly trail, with a $2 bill peeking out from underneath the pillow.

“The tooth fairy made a mess but she always leaves a $2,” wrote the mother of four (she and West, 42, also share 4-month-old son Psalm).

North is certainly familiar with the fabled character. Back in 2017, when she was just 3½, she dressed up like the tooth fairy and left a special gift of jewels for her mom, who chronicled the cute moment on Snapchat.