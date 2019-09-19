Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Video of Her Kids — and North's Grin Reveals She Lost Front Tooth

Kim Kardashian West sure has her hands full with four kids!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared an adorable video giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek at family playtime — plus a glimpse of North’s grown-up new smile.

In the video, which Kardashian West captioned, “My babies ✨⭐️💫,” son Saint, 3½, pops into the frame first, happily yelling, “Hello peanut!” as North, 6, tosses up two peace signs.

Kardashian West, 38, then pulls him close and asks, “Are you a little peanut?” in a goofy voice as North does the same.

Like any 3-year-old, Saint replies, “Hello poopy!” before his mom smothers him in kisses and encourages him to say, “I love you, Mommy.”

He obliges, as Kardashian West says, “Oh my gosh, I’ve never seen someone love me so much.”

The camera then catches little Chicago, 20 months, crawling around in the background as the makeup mogul pulls North into the frame.

“How about you, gorgeous girl, how much do you love me?” Kardashian West asks.

North then breaks into a smile, showing off her missing front teeth, and says, “Capiche.”

The video ends as Chicago wanders over with something in her mouth that Saint snatches away.

Psalm, Kardashian West’s 4-month-old son and fourth child with husband Kanye West, does not make an appearance in the clip.

It’s unclear just when North lost her front tooth, though Kardashian West previously revealed on Instagram that her daughter received a visit from the Tooth Fairy in August.

In a video shared to her Instagram Story, the reality star said she used glitter from her KKW Beauty line to leave a “fairy dust” trail to North’s pillow, and shared a photo that showed the trail plus a $2 bill peeking out.

“The tooth fairy made a mess but she always leaves a $2,” Kardashian West wrote.

Meanwhile, North is certainly familiar with the fabled character — back in 2017, when she was just 3½, she dressed up like the Tooth Fairy and left a special gift of jewels for her mom, who chronicled the sweet moment on Snapchat.

“I took her tooth out,” a young North says in the video.

Since welcoming Psalm in May, Kardashian West, who is also studying to become a lawyer, has said her brood is basically complete.

“I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” she wrote in an Instagram Q&A session in August.