Kim Kardashian's Daughter North 'Is So Helpful' with Son Psalm: 'How Are My Babies Getting So Big'

Kim Kardashian West can’t believe her kids are growing up so fast.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star shared a throwback photo of her daughter North and son Psalm on Instagram Saturday. “Flashback to when Psalm was so little. My baby Northie is so helpful,” the mom of four wrote along with an adorable photo of the 6-year-old with her baby brother, who was born on May 10.

“How are my babies getting so big,” Kardashian West added, with a cry face emoji.

Missing from the photo were the KKW Beauty mogul and her husband Kanye West’s daughter Chicago, who turns 2 on Jan. 15, and 4-year-old son Saint.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The West family recently celebrated their annual Christmas Eve party at Kourtney Kardashian’s house.

But this year, North was under the weather for the festivities. “My poor baby North wasn’t feeling good on Christmas Eve, she had the stomach flu. You can see she wasn’t feeling well but she wanted to go to the party so badly,” Kardashian West captioned a set of photos from the party, in which North looks less than pleased.

“Saint was ready to rock and was so excited to party. Chicago wanted to see an elf but was afraid of Santa and Psalm is a perfect angel baby,” she added.

RELATED: Here’s Every Photo from the Over-the-Top Kardashian-West-Jenner Christmas Eve Party

For Christmas this year, North’s parents gifted her the exact velvet jacket Michael Jackson wore while out with Elizabeth Taylor once. Kardashian West explained that she and West won the jacket in an auction and that “North is a really big Michael Jackson fan.”

Inside the jacket, pictures of the late singer wearing the ensemble alongside Taylor lined the pockets. “We knew she would love this,” Kardashian West explained in her Instagram Story videos.

In addition, Kardashian West purchased the exact white fedora that Jackson wore in his 1988 music video for “Smooth Criminal” from an auction. “Along with the jacket, North also got Michael’s Smooth Criminal hat. It still has his makeup on it,” she shared.