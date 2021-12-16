Kim Kardashian shares her four kids, daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3½, as well as sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½, with ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Says Her 8-Year-Old Daughter North 'Intimidates' Her More Than Politicians

Kim Kardashian may be much older than her daughter North, but that doesn't mean she's not intimidated by the little girl from time to time.

In a wide-ranging interview with journalist Bari Weiss, the SKIMS founder, 41, admits that her 8-year-old daughter is sometimes the most intimidating person to her.

Asked to reveal who intimidates her the most, Kardashian replies, "Who intimidates me? I was going to say politicians, but they don't. Maybe just my daughter, North."

"Be easy on yourself. It's hard," she says.

Over the weekend, North filmed a live TikTok, recording the inside of her home without her mom's permission.

In the video, North walked into a room where Kardashian was lying in bed and began filming. "Mom, I'm live," North told Kardashian, who responded: "No, stop. You're not allowed to," before the video came to an end.

Just days later, Kardashian shared a text she received from her nephew Mason, 12, regarding North's online safety. In screenshots posted to Kardashian's Instagram Story, Mason suggested that North be supervised when filming content for social media.

"Hi I don't wanna disrespect north but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that, that she will regret," Mason told his aunt.

"I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said," he continued, adding, "Just in case for safety."