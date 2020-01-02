Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Video of Daughter North, 6½, Wishing Everyone Happy Holidays

Happy holidays from Kanye and Kim Kardashian West‘s daughter North!

The 6½-year-old recently recorded a video showing her sending sweet wishes out to those celebrating a variety of holidays, telling the camera in the adorable footage shared to her mom’s Instagram Story on New Year’s Day, “Hi everyone! Have a happy Christmas, happy Hanukkah, uh … have a Happy New Year’s!”

Kardashian West, 39, initially posted a clip of her oldest child wishing the star’s pal Wendy a happy birthday, happy Christmas and happy Hanukkah, captioning it, “Look how cute I found this in my phone! North leaving bday messages to my friends.”

“Found this in my phone too that she made last week,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote atop the subsequent holiday wishes video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West (R) and daughter North Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: A West Christmas Eve! Kim Kardashian Shares Photo with Kanye West and Kids to Celebrate Holiday

Despite feeling under the weather during the Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas Eve shindig, North has had a fun (and busy) holiday season, between celebrating the holidays and various family birthdays alongside her parents and three younger siblings: Psalm, 7 months, Chicago, 2 this month, and Saint, 4.

The family wrapped up 2019 with a skiing trip to Wyoming, where West, 42, purchased two ranches last year. In pictures posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Kim was seen enjoying the cold weather with North and Saint. Kanye and the couple’s younger two children seemingly stayed warm as the rest of the family hit the slopes.

In the photographs, Kardashian West and Saint could be seen bundled up in snow gear and having fun, while another showed the reality star talking to North as she slid down a slope with a big smile on her face. Another up-close picture of Saint showed him breathing in the mountain air.

“Perfect New Years in Wyoming,” Kardashian West wrote in a short video posted to her story.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West (L) and son Saint Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Her Youngest Kids, Chicago and Psalm: “My Heart!”

On New Year’s Eve, Kardashian West revealed that she brought her oldest child along with her to the White House during one of the star’s 2019 visits to the Washington D.C. landmark.

The reality star-turned-law-student shared the series of White House photos featuring North on her Instagram Story in a roundup of milestone events from last year.

In one photo, North stands alone in the Oval Office, wearing a long white and silver embellished dress. In another photo, Kardashian West sits with her grandmother, Mary Jo “M.J.” Houghton, underneath a portrait of George Washington while her daughter sits on her lap. The final photo in the series found the mother kissing her daughter in front of the Oval Office’s famous bay windows behind the president’s iconic desk.

Other events from the mother of four’s roundup included family photos from their home in Los Angeles to their many trips around the world, milestone moments with her famous sisters, various fashion tributes including to her new brand SKIMS and Kardashian West visiting incarcerated men and women in prisons.