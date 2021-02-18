"My beautiful sweet smart baby girl!" Kim Kardashian West said on Instagram of daughter North

Kim Kardashian West Shares Photos of Daughter North, 7, in Hair and Makeup: 'Playing Dress Up'

Kim Kardashian West couldn't be prouder of her daughter North.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star raved about her eldest child in a sweet post on Instagram, which featured several shots of North, 7, getting her hair and makeup done.

In the first photo, North rocked an outfit from SKIMS' Kids Cozy Collection as she showed off her curled hair and makeup done by professionals, which was documented in the other two snaps.

"My beautiful sweet smart baby girl! I love playing dress up with you!" the mom of four captioned the post.

Kardashian West's close pal, La La Anthony, commented on the photos of North, writing, "My Northie looks so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

Kardashian West — who also shares daughter Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 21 months, with husband Kanye West — recently defended her eldest child on social media after North was accused of copying someone else's artwork.

Earlier this month, the KKW Beauty mogul shared a photo on Instagram of a landscape painting North had completed and called her daughter a "little artist." But after social media users quickly began questioning whether or not North had actually painted the artwork, Kardashian West hit back.

"DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!" she wrote in a lengthy post on her Instagram Story. "My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured."

"North worked incredibly hard on her painting with took several weeks to complete," she continued. "As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone."

Kardashian West went on to share drawings that West, 43, had done when he was young.

"Throwback to some of her dad's artwork that he did when he was a kid," she captioned a series of sketches.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian West is preparing to file for divorce from her rapper husband after nearly seven years of marriage. A source told PEOPLE last month that she is concerned about what that will mean for the kids.