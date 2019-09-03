Kim Kardashian's Daughter North, 6, Shows Off Giant Hoop Earrings While Sharing Moment with Mom

The bond couldn’t be stronger between Kim Kardashian West and her daughter North!

In an outdoor photograph the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted to Instagram on Monday, she and her 6-year-old share a sweet moment, making the same hand gesture and interlocking their pinky fingers in what looks to be a secret handshake of sorts.

While Kardashian West, 38, wears a tank bikini and oversized hat, her oldest child sports a gold tank top, neon yellow shorts, and a pair of huge gold hoop earrings.

“Pinky swear we’re besties for life!!!” she captioned the snapshot.

Khloé Kardashian expressed her love for her sister and niece in the caption, writing, “You two are amazing!!!! Besties for life ❤️,” while other celeb pals chimed in as well — like Khadijah Haqq, who remarked, “Come ooooooonnn!! 😍” and Adrienne Bailon Houghton, who commented, “So stunning ✨ beautiful!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West (L) and daughter North Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom North West (L) and Penelope Disick Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: From Balmain to Balenciaga: 18 of North West’s Most Memorable (Sometimes Custom-Made!) Outfits

A second post hours later showed North, her cousin Penelope Scotland, 7, and two of their friends — Tracy Romulus‘ daughter Ryan, 7, and another little girl — standing against a white wall, throwing up peace signs at the camera. All four girls were dressed in some form of neon yellow.

“Besties!” Kardashian West captioned the two images.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Jokes “It Was Going So Good” on Post Featuring Her Kids North, Saint and Psalm

The KKW Beauty mogul and husband Kanye West recently took a family trip to Japan with North and her brother Saint, 3½ — and their daughter used the opportunity to show off the fact that she is quite the worldly style maven.

A photo gallery shared by Kardashian West last month showed her oldest child rocking colorful ensembles complete with bold accessories, like a pink ruffled top and floral-patterned skirt over fishnet leggings, the latter of which were covered in flower appliqués.

Another snapshot saw North wearing feather-adorned kitten heels paired with athletic pants and a denim jacket. In subsequent images, the little girl sported tie-dye shirts, lightwash jeans, purple sweatpants, hoodies, a feathered top and more, carrying a variety of fun purses and backpacks.

“My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista! She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself,” Kardashian West proudly captioned her post. “I should have let her style me too lol. She loves it. She’s having fun and I am so happy she’s so expressive. 💅🏼👽👘👑🌊🍬”